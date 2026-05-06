Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 12 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2026.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Votes For Votes Against

# % # % M.M. (Mike) Ashar 1,227,334,733 99.09 11,251,294 0.91 Gaurdie E. Banister 1,224,342,946 98.85 14,243,066 1.15 Susan M. Cunningham 1,199,514,391 96.85 39,071,616 3.15 Gregory L. Ebel 1,186,278,023 95.78 52,307,984 4.22 Jason B. Few 1,222,092,443 98.67 16,493,579 1.33 Douglas L. Foshee 1,225,039,577 98.91 13,546,047 1.09 Theresa B.Y. Jang 1,220,282,213 98.52 18,303,799 1.48 Teresa S. Madden 1,212,425,702 97.89 26,160,315 2.11 Manjit Minhas 1,221,519,744 98.62 17,064,219 1.38 Stephen S. Poloz 1,219,932,039 98.49 18,653,239 1.51 S. Jane Rowe 1,224,734,207 98.88 13,851,803 1.12 Steven W. Williams 1,177,055,864 95.03 61,529,531 4.97

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

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SOURCE Enbridge Inc.