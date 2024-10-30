Enbridge Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9150 per common share, payable on December 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.  The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2024 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Preferred Shares.  All dividends are payable on December 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.  All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares

$0.9150

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.32513

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.33825

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.34613

Preference Shares, Series G

$0.43014

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.38200

Preference Shares, Series I

$0.40589

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.36612

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.41850

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.36988

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.39463

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.41898

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.33050

Preference Shares, Series 4

$0.42206

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.41769

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.37425

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.25606

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.24613

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.19019

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.18644

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.38825

 About Enbridge Inc.
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

