Enbridge Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends
Nov 05, 2025, 07:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2025 dividend.
The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.9425
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.32513
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.33825
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.34613
|
Preference Shares, Series G
|
$0.32411
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.38200
|
Preference Shares, Series I
|
$0.29980
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.36612
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.41850
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.36988
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.39463
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.41898
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.33050
|
Preference Shares, Series 4
|
$0.31601
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.41769
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.37425
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.35450
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.34231
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.33719
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.35163
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.38825
About Enbridge Inc.
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.
