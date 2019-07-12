Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 2

CALGARY, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide an enterprise-wide business update and review 2019 second quarter results on August 2, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Enbridge will announce second quarter results before markets open on August 2, 2019.

2019 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

When: Friday August 2, 2019

7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: Sign-up here Call: Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 10 minutes ahead):

North America Toll Free: 1 (877) 930-8043

Outside North America: 1 (253) 336-7522

Participant Passcode: 8543168

A webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to the company website within approximately 24 hours.

Replay: Audio Replay # (Available for 7 days after call):

North America Toll Free: 1 (855) 859-2056

Outside North America: 1 (404) 537-3406

Replay Passcode: 8543168

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge's media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.9 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 62% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 18% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also generates approximately 1,600 MW of net renewable energy power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

