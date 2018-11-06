Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Expected to be Removed from the Alerian Midstream Energy Index

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today that Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (TSX: ENF) is expected to be removed from the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA).

Special rebalancings are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations. Pending shareholder approval, ENF will cease to trade due to its merger with Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). If approved, the rebalancing will take place one full trading day after the issuance of a press release indicating all needed merger votes have passed.

The index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

