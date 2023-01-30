Enbridge Provides Notice of Series 19 Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 19 (Series 19 Shares) (TSX: ENB.PF.K) on March 1, 2023. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series 19 Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 19 Shares on a one-for-one basis into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 20 of Enbridge (Series 20 Shares) on March 1, 2023. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 19 Shares into Series 20 Shares will retain their Series 19 Shares.

The foregoing conversion right is subject to the conditions that: (i) if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 19 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2023, then all remaining Series 19 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 20 Shares on a one-for-one basis on March 1, 2023; and (ii) alternatively, if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 20 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2023, no Series 19 Shares will be converted into Series 20 Shares. There are currently 20,000,000 Series 19 Shares outstanding.

With respect to any Series 19 Shares that remain outstanding after March 1, 2023, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. The new annual dividend rate applicable to the Series 19 Shares for the five-year period commencing on March 1, 2023 to, but excluding, March 1, 2028 will be 6.212 percent, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 3.042 percent determined as of today plus 3.17 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series 19 Shares.

With respect to any Series 20 Shares that may be issued on March 1, 2023, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. The dividend rate applicable to the Series 20 Shares for the three-month floating rate period commencing on March 1, 2023 to, but excluding, June 1, 2023 will be 1.92066 percent, based on the annual rate on three month Government of Canada treasury bills for the most recent treasury bills auction of 4.45 percent plus 3.17 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series 20 Shares (the Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate). The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

Beneficial holders of Series 19 Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion during the conversion period, which runs from January 30, 2023 until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on February 14, 2023, should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other intermediary for more information. It is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other intermediary time to complete the necessary steps. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge, including statements with respect to the conversion of all or part of the Series 19 Shares into Series 20 Shares on March 1, 2023, the annual dividend rate that will apply to any outstanding Series 19 Shares on March 1, 2023, the quarterly dividend rate that will apply to any outstanding Series 20 Shares on March 1, 2023, and the declaration of dividends by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and on processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future events and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about whether holders of Series 19 Shares will exercise their right to convert their Series 19 Shares into Series 20 Shares.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

