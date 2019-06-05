Enbridge Reaffirms Commitment to Michigan Environment & Energy Security

CALGARY, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) today confirmed it is proceeding with preparations to advance its 2019 plan in support of constructing a tunnel to house the Straits of Mackinac crossing of the Company's Line 5 pipeline. These preparations have continued to advance further since our last update and include detailed engineering, geotechnical analysis, undertaking pre-application consultation, and filing of permit applications.

As previously announced, Enbridge believes the tunnel can be under construction in 2021 and in service as soon as early 2024, assuming no delays in the permitting process. Enbridge has further committed that operation of the existing Straits Line 5 crossing would cease immediately following the placement into service of the replacement pipeline in the tunnel. This plan would avoid significant impacts to the State's energy supply, including higher energy costs, supply shortages for propane and transportation fuels and constrained supplies for regional refineries which would result if the line was shut down sooner than the new tunnel being completed as the State has suggested.

These impacts, and Enbridge's tunnel plan and related commitments have been discussed with the State in May and earlier this week. A May 24 letter summarizing Enbridge's proposed plan and benefits to Michiganders is available by clicking here.

Enbridge looks forward to continue engaging the State on a path forward in support of this tunnel plan which achieves:

Robust, transparent engagement with all stakeholders including communities, tribes and customers;

Comprehensive and predictable state permitting;

Options to further shorten the timeline for the tunnel;

Additional safeguards that can be implemented in the interim operation of the Straits crossing; and

Protection of the environment, security of supply for consumers and the economy of Michigan .

Enbridge takes its responsibility seriously to protect the environment while safely delivering critical and undisrupted energy that is essential and vital to Michiganders. That is why we are proceeding with these preparations in support of a $500-million investment to build the tunnel that provides the people of Michigan with even greater protection of the Strait's crossing and reduces risk to as near zero as humanly possible.

A backgrounder is available here.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.9 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 62% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 18% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. Enbridge also generates approximately 1,600 MW of net renewable energy power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

