Enbridge Receives Canada Energy Regulator Approval for Mainline Tolling Settlement

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has approved the Mainline Tolling negotiated settlement effective until December 31, 2028. The settlement sets tariffs for crude oil and liquids shipments that start in Western Canada and are delivered across Canada and North America.

"We're pleased that the CER approved the settlement and believe it creates value for all. Our customers will continue to receive competitive and responsive service; Enbridge will earn attractive risk-adjusted returns; and the Mainline will continue to feed North America and global markets with a long-term source of safe, secure, and affordable energy," said Colin Gruending, President, Liquids Pipelines. "The settlement received unanimous approval from industry, and we are grateful for our collaborative customer relationships."

The CER determined that the Settlement is consistent with the revised guidelines for negotiated settlements. The new tolls were in effect on an interim basis on July 1, 2023, and the overall agreement is retroactively effective back to July 1, 2021.

More details of the MTS filings are available on the CER website: Mainline Tolling Agreement

