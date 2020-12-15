Encamp CEO and Co-founder Luke Jacobs Recognized in Environment + Energy 100

As a company, Jacobs launched Encamp in 2017 with two other co-founders, Daniel Smedema and Sam Jacobs. The vision for Encamp was to improve how businesses work to meet environmental compliance requirements, and by extension, help them make their local communities safer, cleaner places to live. Another purpose was to simply do good things for the environment — which is why Encamp donates to have a tree planted every time a customer files an environmental report using the Encamp software. Trees are planted around the country by the One Tree Planted environmental charity. Encamp has accounted for more than 3,000 new trees planted to date.

As a product, Encamp is a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) application and platform that automates the environmental reporting process for all 50 states in the U.S. The Encamp app further helps companies better understand regulatory applicability for facilities housing hazardous chemicals and regulated materials, and then determine required compliance actions.

To ease reporting administration, Encamp submits reports and pays the associated filing fees on behalf of the customer's company and each of their facilities. This way, businesses comply accurately and on time, and eliminate the risk of non-compliance and potential exorbitant fines.

A growing list of honors

For Encamp, Jacobs' inclusion in the E+E 100 adds to its growing list of recent honors. Encamp recently won two awards in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards program (North America category), including the Gold award as Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small (1-99 employees), and a Silver award as Best New Product of the Year – SMB. Also earlier this year, the company was recognized as the top SaaS Newcomer for 2020 by the prestigious Awarding & Consultancy International, which also chose Encamp as the 2020 Best SaaS for Agriculture and Farming. In 2019, TechPoint (a statewide growth accelerator for Indiana's tech ecosystem) selected Encamp as Startup of the Year, while Occupational Health & Safety (ohsonline.com) voted Encamp as its 2019 New Product of the Year.

"I'm honored to be named one of the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader 100," Jacobs said. "This award recognizes 100 leaders in the environmental and energy fields who are pushing those fields forward. I consider myself fortunate and humbled to be among this amazing group of individuals. Yet while my name may be on this award, the real credit goes to the amazing team at Encamp. They work tirelessly to create innovative solutions to solve real environmental problems."

Today, nearly 200 companies throughout the U.S. use Encamp to simplify how they manage compliance data, prepare reports for the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), and submit EPCRA as well Tier II compliance reports for hazardous chemicals.

This has made Encamp the largest third-party filer of EPCRA Tier II reports in the country.

About Encamp

Encamp was founded in 2017 and introduced the only SaaS-based end-to-end software platform and application for environmental compliance reporting. Businesses governed by Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) regulations use Encamp to integrate compliance data and manage documents, reporting tasks and submission deadlines from the single modern Encamp platform. This way, they streamline the reporting process to save people hours, ensure reporting accuracy, submit compliance reports on time, and avoid potentially exorbitant fines for non-compliance.

Learn more about Encamp at www.encamp.com .

SOURCE Encamp

Related Links

www.encamp.com

