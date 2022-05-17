Encamp Expands Marketing and Sales Leadership To Spearhead Accelerated Growth

Environmental data compliance platform welcomes key additions to the sales and marketing leadership after year of record growth

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encamp , an award-winning enterprise technology company for environmental compliance data management and reporting, today announced its continued growth with the appointment of two Vice Presidents joining the marketing and sales teams. The additions come on the heels of Encamp's people growth, which saw a 200% increase in 2021 alone.

Along with its people, Encamp saw a 500% increase in company growth in 2021, highlighting its commitment to increasing compliance efficiencies across top organizations to create a world where good for business can also equal good for the environment. The appointment of Puneeth Ghodgeri , Vice President of Marketing, and Luca Pizzuto , Vice President of Sales, further represents Encamp's unparalleled commitment to providing high-touch expertise in their mission to give enterprise companies and their compliance teams a better way to manage environmental compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Puneeth and Luca to our growing leadership team," shared Luke Jacobs, Co-founder & CEO of Encamp. "Both of them bring a wealth of experience that is unmatched. Their passion for strategic growth and thoughtful innovation will provide tremendous support for our mission to transform the environmental compliance landscape."

Puneeth Ghodgeri, Vice President of Marketing

With more than 15 years of marketing experience, Puneeth has played a key role in spearheading growth and retention for global B2C and B2B companies as well as companies in the growth stage. Previously, he led growth at Reonomy, a platform revolutionizing the world of commercial real estate, which eventually led to an acquisition by Altus Group. He has also worked at Yext and LivePerson, leading demand generation and product marketing roles. Puneeth completed his bachelor's degree in accounting and economics and has a Master's degree in marketing. His experience translates into his new role at Encamp, where he will be responsible for leading all strategic marketing initiatives and implementing plans to support the company's next phase of growth.

"Encamp's mission, technology, and especially the people inspired me to join the team," said Ghodgeri. "I've always had a passion for marketing because of its intersection of people, data and the creative spirit. Using this passion, I hope to help our customers transform their environmental compliance programs by eliminating the complexity, cost, and constraints inherent with more manual traditional approaches. I look forward to helping accelerate the brand's strong momentum in the months and years to come."

Luca Pizzuto, Vice President of Sales

Prior to his role as VP of Sales at Encamp, Luca spent his career in top management consulting firms including McKinsey, where he acquired invaluable experience that has translated to his sales leadership roles. Prior to joining Encamp, Luca was responsible for building out Fast Radius' sales strategy, team, process and enablement infrastructure to scale their enterprise team before going public. Luca graduated at the top of his class in mechanical engineering. He went on to pursue his MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Pizzuto's extensive background and interests in environment and sustainability will play a key role in his responsibilities of leading Encamp's revenue growth and renewing existing contracts.

"Encamp is in a market that has tremendous growth and impact potential," said Pizzuto. "I'm looking forward to leading the sales team and being a part of the company's continued growth trajectory. I hope to help Encamp's wide range of customers in improving their lives and compliance programs as well as contributing to the success of both sellers and leaders."

About Encamp

Encamp is an enterprise technology company on a mission to create a world in which what's good for business can be good for the environment. Since launching in 2017, Encamp has helped top organizations radically improve their environmental compliance operations and mitigate the risks of non-compliance. By utilizing a blended method of high-tech solutions, along with high-touch expert support, Encamp transforms compliance programs and human processes into a technology-driven system that lays the foundation for accurate and ongoing environmental compliance, especially as business operations grow and scale. Nearly 200 businesses, including a growing number of businesses listed in the Fortune 1000 and Fortune 100, now use Encamp in more than 4,000 regulated facilities throughout the United States. In 2021 alone, Encamp realized growth of more than 500% in ARR, a rise that continued to position the company as an emerging EHS market leader.

A portion of Encamp's revenue is allocated to plant trees across the world, helping sequester carbon and promote human and environmental health for those that need it the most.

