Encamp Launches Compliance Platform With Embedded AI, Accelerating the Shift to Proactive EHS Management

As regulations and enforcement surge, Encamp is transforming environmental technology from a system of record to a system of action

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encamp, the guided environmental compliance platform for enterprises with complex regulatory needs, today announced the launch of the AI-powered Encamp Compliance Platform. Designed specifically for environmental compliance leaders, the platform addresses the increasingly critical manpower gap in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS), enabling understaffed teams to proactively manage complex regulatory environments.

Key to the Encamp Compliance Platform's power is Scout, an embedded AI that moves the platform beyond a system of record to a system of action. Scout automates critical environmental compliance responsibilities, including assessing obligations, collecting and analyzing data, and checking against federal, state, and local regulatory rules. Unlike the chatbot bolt-ons being added to legacy EHS platforms, Scout is purpose-built for environmental compliance.

Encamp Compliance Platform capabilities include:

Embedded AI : Scout is always on, working across every layer of the Compliance Platform. From the moment users open Encamp, Scout is extracting obligations, suggesting tasks, and surfacing what needs attention. It's intelligence built into the workflow.

: Scout is always on, working across every layer of the Compliance Platform. From the moment users open Encamp, Scout is extracting obligations, suggesting tasks, and surfacing what needs attention. It's intelligence built into the workflow. Facility Source of Truth : See everything in one place with enriched facility profiles that pull in authoritative government data and regulatory context, so every permit, obligation, and program detail lives in a single source of truth.

: See everything in one place with enriched facility profiles that pull in authoritative government data and regulatory context, so every permit, obligation, and program detail lives in a single source of truth. Predictive Compliance : Turn documents into action by extracting obligations and surfacing what needs to happen next. Stay ahead of every deadline with dynamic compliance calendars, assigned tasks, and clear ownership.

: Turn documents into action by extracting obligations and surfacing what needs to happen next. Stay ahead of every deadline with dynamic compliance calendars, assigned tasks, and clear ownership. Expert Analysis, Anytime : Get bespoke analysis that combines Scout's direct access to regulations with customers' Encamp data, grounded in the Code of Federal Regulations and local requirements, and informed by years of Encamp's expertise guiding environmental compliance programs. Defensible insights surfaced in seconds.

: Get bespoke analysis that combines Scout's direct access to regulations with customers' Encamp data, grounded in the Code of Federal Regulations and local requirements, and informed by years of Encamp's expertise guiding environmental compliance programs. Defensible insights surfaced in seconds. Compliance-Grade AI: Scout always shows its reasoning process, provides defensible citations, and requires user approval before changes are made or tasks are executed. AI does the work, organizations stay in control.

"Even though there are profound financial and criminal risks at stake, EHS platforms have failed to keep up with the increasing environmental compliance regulations. The actual work gets done manually by overworked teams or the consultants commanding 20X more spend than the EHS software market," said Luke Jacobs, CEO and cofounder of Encamp.

"The Encamp Compliance Platform puts the E back in EHS," he added. "By embedding AI to do the high-volume, rules-based work of environmental compliance, we are getting environmental leaders out of spreadsheets and relieving their dependency on consultants, ultimately elevating their impact for the strategic initiatives that they do best."

What Environmental Compliance Professionals Say About The Need for The Encamp Compliance Platform

Traditional environmental management information systems (EMIS) are systems of record — storing historical data and generating reports — and reduce the critical role of EHS leaders to that of data entry and data analysis. Teams struggle to see what's due, what's done, and what's at risk.

"When you're in a fast-growing industry, speed is important," said Stephanie Sparkman, director of environmental compliance at QTS Data Centers. "You tend to focus on the facility that you're permitting at that time. Then you look up, and you have 10 more facilities to permit. Without a cohesive way of managing compliance, you're faced with a fragmented and disparate process."

"For too long, compliance programs have lived in spreadsheets, email chains, and the heads of people on my team. If one of them wins the lottery and walks out the door tomorrow, the calendar walks with them," added Anne Pankey, MS, CIH, CSP and former HSE director of environmental and industrial hygiene at Ferguson. "That's not a sustainable way to run a program at scale. EHS teams need a system that holds the institutional knowledge that doesn't disappear when people do."

"When I first got into the business, we handled all environmental compliance manually," said Paul Espenan, senior vice president of EHS&R at Diversified Energy Company. "The industry has been waiting for technology that removes the burdensome work from EHS teams, so they can focus on recognizing and managing the risk for the business, not just checklists for compliance. Reducing manual labor and wasted activity is the winning formula to elevate your team. That's what AI in environmental compliance should be doing."

Why AI in Environmental Compliance Matters Now

The Encamp Compliance Platform's launch comes at a critical time:

Environmental rules are the largest and fastest-growing share of regulation at state levels.

Federal environmental regulations span 37 volumes of the CFR, more than the 20 volumes of IRS tax regulations, and that doesn't count state and local rules.

In 2025, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted over 14,000 compliance monitoring activities, the second highest in the last decade.

Also in 2025, the EPA charged 156 defendants for environmental compliance failures, resulting in 65 cumulative years of incarceration and $1.2 billion in penalties.

With the launch of the Encamp Compliance Platform, the era of reactive environmental management ends, replaced by a system of action that helps ensure every facility remains compliant, every deadline is met, and every risk is mitigated.

About Encamp

Encamp is the guided environmental compliance platform for enterprises with complex regulatory needs. By combining purpose-built AI, automation, and regulatory expertise, we turn compliance data into action. We help EHS teams centralize information, drive execution, and stay ahead of every obligation across facilities, programs, and agencies. Founded in 2017, Encamp protects 32,000+ facilities nationwide and reclaims 145,000+ hours annually for 300+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.encamp.com.

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SOURCE Encamp