Encana Issues Response to Letko Brosseau's Release on Company's Establishment of Domicile in the United States

Company in strong disagreement with Letko's conclusions and reiterates its shareholder value rationale

CALGARY, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Encana Corporation (NYSE, TSX: ECA) today issued a statement in strong disagreement to Letko's news release earlier today titled: "Letko Brosseau Will Vote Against Encana's Proposed Exit from Canada."

"We were disappointed by Letko's release earlier today stating its opposition to our recent decision to establish Encana's corporate domicile in the United States," said Encana's CEO Doug Suttles. "We have had a long relationship with Letko and most certainly appreciate their investment in our Company.

"Our establishment of domicile in the U.S. was carefully considered by our leadership, Board of Directors and outside advisors. The rationale for the move is crystal clear—we want to expose our Company and all its stockholders to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts. The change in corporate domicile will not change how we run our day-to-day business, nor diminish the important role our Canadian assets play in our portfolio today. We do not believe that our Canadian investors will be forced to sell beyond the Canadian indices, and we will remain listed on both the TSX and the NYSE. Furthermore, we know that most of our large investors in Canada also own many of our U.S.-domiciled peers today. We deeply believe this move ultimately will be positive for ALL shareholders as exposure to the significantly larger U.S. market and funds is estimated to create more than $1 billion of additional demand for our shares. As we said at the time of the original announcement in late October, 'our actions show that we will leave no stone unturned to capture the value we deeply believe exists within our equity'."

Encana has significantly transformed the Company over the last half-decade. Today's quality, liquids-rich portfolio supports a sustainable business model that generates free cash flow and a return of cash to shareholders. Our focus on innovation and efficiency is consistently delivering superior financial and operational performance. Our establishment of domicile in the U.S., as well as our subsequent name change to Ovintiv Inc., reflects our significant transformation and better aligns us with our U.S. peers. Today, more than 80% of Encana's capital investments, 75% of revenues and approximately 70% of proved reserves are located in the U.S.

A preliminary proxy statement/prospectus was recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. We have also prepared a detailed slide packet outlining the significant under-representation of index funds and passive accounts in Encana's current ownership when compared to similar U.S. peer companies. The preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the referenced slide packet can both be found on Encana's website at www.encana.com.

The change in corporate domicile, the rebrand to Ovintiv, and a previously announced 1 – for – 5 consolidation and share exchange require two-thirds of votes cast for shareholder approval. A special meeting of Encana shareholders will be held in early 2020. In addition to shareholder approval, stock exchange and Canadian court approvals are also required.

In connection with the proposed corporate reorganization that includes, among other things, the redomicile, Encana's subsidiary 1847432 Alberta ULC, a predecessor to Ovintiv Inc. ("Ovintiv"), has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes Ovintiv's preliminary prospectus as well as Encana's preliminary proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Encana plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its shareholders and holders of its equity incentives in connection with the proposed corporate reorganization.

Encana and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed corporate reorganization.

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. FLS include: completion of the corporate reorganization, including corporate domicile, and the timing thereof; benefits of the transaction including exposure to larger pools of investment, alignment with U.S. peers and demand for our shares; impact to our shareholders and their ability to invest; asset composition; and sustainable business model and ability to generate free cash flow and return cash. FLS involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause such statements not to occur or results to differ materially.

