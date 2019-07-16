Encana to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

CALGARY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Encana Corporation (NYSE, TSX: ECA) plans to release its 2019 second quarter financial and operating results prior to market open on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. In addition, accompanying slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.encana.com under Investors/Presentations & Events.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2019 second quarter results will be held the same day at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Encana Corporation is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

