Enceladus Partners Invests in Embarq Creative: A New Era of Growth with Evolving Client Services

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enceladus Partners, a family office focused on partnering with businesses in the lower middle-market, announced it has completed an investment in Embarq Creative in partnership with founders Karen Cohen and Andy Carr. Headquartered in Collegeville PA, Embarq Creative, is a leading provider of award-winning exhibit design, creative event solutions, and turnkey trade show services.

Embarq's partnership with Enceladus originated through the firm's experience investing and growing founder-owned services businesses. Enceladus and the Embarq team are excited to execute on a growth plan that will continue to offer their recurring client base a unique full-service solution for all their tradeshow, exhibit, event, and promotional products needs.

The strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for Embarq Creative, which has built a strong reputation over more than 25 years delivering innovative, out-of-the-box experiential marketing solutions. The partnership positions Embarq Creative for enhanced resources, expanded capabilities, and broader market reach while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to personalized client partnerships. Clients can expect continuity in service quality, with added investment in technology, talent, and new creative solutions to meet emerging demands in trade shows, events, and brand experiences.

"Joining forces with Enceladus Partners opens an exciting new chapter for Embarq Creative," said founding partners Karen Cohen and Andy Carr. "Their operational insight, investment expertise, and shared values make them the ideal partner to help us build on our legacy of excellence. We're eager to explore new opportunities and continue delivering unforgettable brand experiences."

Enceladus Partners brings a proven track record with a team that has deployed over $1.5 billion in equity across more than 85 transactions and 25+ portfolio companies. The firm focuses on lower middle-market opportunities, offering flexible capital solutions and hands-on operational expertise to ignite growth, enhance profitability, and create win-win partnerships. This investment aligns with Enceladus's mission to support passionate, founder- and family-led businesses in unlocking their next phase of potential.

"We are thrilled to welcome Embarq Creative into the Enceladus Partners family," said Russ Spieler, Managing Partner at Enceladus Partners. "Embarq Creative exemplifies the kind of innovative, client-focused company we seek to partner with—one with deep industry expertise, a strong track record of award-winning work, and tremendous opportunity for scaled growth. Together, we will accelerate expansion, evolve service offerings, and deliver even greater value to clients in the evolving experiential marketing landscape."

About Embarq Creative. Embarq Creative is a full-service exhibit and trade show company based in Collegeville, PA. With over 25 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including custom exhibits, rentals, graphics, installation/dismantling, and creative event planning. As part of the Nimlok network, Embarq Creative serves clients nationwide and globally, helping brands stand out and engage audiences effectively. For more information, visit EmbarqCreative.com.

About Enceladus Partners. Enceladus Partners is a family office focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams of small to mid-sized businesses. Investing the firm's capital along with a network of limited partners, their flexible investment approach allows their partners to find the right solution for their needs. The firm is guided by its core values of honesty, integrity, transparency, and open communication. For more information, visit EnceladusPartners.com.

