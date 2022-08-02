Encentive a Web3 OS Receives a Nervos Infrastructure Grant

Expanding Encentive's turn-key dApp building tools to include the Nervos Layer 2

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encentive has received a grant from the Nervos foundation to integrate Encentive's turn-key, multi-chain dApp building platform with the Nervos Layer 2 "Godwoken".

The Encentive Web3 OS deployment on the Ethereum-equivalent Godwoken mainnet will extend capabilities to community leaders, influencers, and enterprises who use Encentive to instantly create and customize modules for their own DeFi apps. Encentive's Web3 OS capabilities include farming, staking, NFT market places, GameFi, OTC, and more. With these tools community leaders can dramatically increase the empowerment and growth potential of the communities they serve.

Encentive enables anyone with a community following to create a DEX overnight on many chains at once and customize the DEX's properties to best serve and incentivize their community. Now that this capability has been extended to the Nervos Layer 2, it opens a wide range of brand new DeFi opportunities for the larger Nervos community and beyond.

The infrastructure initiative with Nervos is a critical extension of Encentive's Web3 OS, adding momentum to Encentive's core mission to help users and organizations to incentivise their communities with powerful Web3 applications, including sophisticated DeFi marketplace tools such as staked and farmed trading pairs, customized liquidity provider fees, native tokens & NFTs, airdrop functions, and user referral rewards. Encentive's robust cross-chain capability includes pioneering work with Alchemy Pay to offer fiat-to-crypto on/off ramps, allowing users to seamlessly employ DeFi functions that require crypto transactions from their wallet addresses as well as credit card payment options.

Godwoken is the first Layer 2 network built on the Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB). The Ethereum-equivalent optimistic rollup solution enables projects building across a variety of sectors, including DeFi, gaming, and NFTs, to easily create or quickly port their dApps while using familiar Ethereum development tools.

As the Encentive and Nervos ecosystems deepen their integration, a leading model for application deployment and access will emerge, lowering barriers and accelerating the inevitable migration of Web2's billions of users to Web3.

About Encentive

The Encentive Web3 OS enables code-free overnight deployment of peer-to-peer DeFi apps and marketplaces starting from a community of one, plus fiat/crypto on/off ramps. Any individual or organization can establish the next great DeFi app or marketplace almost instantly, complete with farming and staking, fine-tuned to benefit and serve the governance needs and trading preferences of their own unique communities and missions. The Encentive Web3 OS DeFi dApp Builder gives users the power to build their own core teams and communities around their own style of incentives, setting and adjusting transaction fees, stake-pool interest, referral rewards, governance protocols, and more.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

