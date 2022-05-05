Encentive Turn-Key DeFi Marketplace Project Receives Halo Grant From IoTeX Foundation For Blockchain Integration

Encentive is poised to exponentially increase crypto adoption and everyday use-cases with the Encentive DeFi DEX Builder (EDDB). EDDB is a turn-key solution that enables community leaders, influencers, and enterprises to instantly create and customize their own DeFi marketplaces for crypto tokens and NFTs, dramatically increasing the empowerment and growth potential of the communities they serve. With Encentive, anyone with a community following can create a DEX overnight and customize the DEX's properties to best serve and incentivize that community.

IoTeX is a decentralized network of users, developers, and enterprises that collectively govern and utilize the IoTeX platform. As an EVM-compatible "Layer 1" blockchain, IoTeX now powers an ever-growing ecosystem of smart devices, DApps, and digital assets. Network transactions and smart contracts are fueled by the IOTX token, which can be staked and farmed on any DEX launched on Encentive, and enables anyone to be a shareholder in the IoTeX Network.

Encentive will empower IoTeX users and ecosystem projects to monetize their communities with sophisticated DeFi marketplace tools such as swapping between thousands of trading pairs, farms, staking pools, customized liquidity provider fees, native tokens & NFTs, airdrop functions, and user referral rewards. Moreover, as the Encentive and IoTeX ecosystems grow, an innovative model of shared liquidity bonded across all DEXs deployed on Encentive will give early-stage projects a strong foundation for growth.

The IoTeX "Halo Grant" includes financial support, promotion to the IoTeX community of 70,000+ mailing list subscribers, exposure to 100,000+ monthly users on the ioPay Wallet, access to enthusiastic beta testers, and tech support for integration with the growing portfolio of IoTeX tools and apps, including the ioTube Cross-ChainBridge, the ioPay Wallet, Yield Farming Calculators, Governance Portal, and more.

About Encentive

Encentive enables code-free overnight deployment of peer-to-peer DeFi marketplaces starting from a community of one. Any individual or organization can establish the next great DeFi marketplace almost instantly, complete with farming and staking, fine-tuned to benefit and serve the governance needs and trading preferences of their own unique communities and missions. The Encentive DeFi Dex Builder gives users the power to build their own core teams and communities around their own style of incentives, setting and adjusting transaction fees, stake-pool interest, referral rewards, governance protocols, and more.

About IoTeX

Founded in 2017, IoTeX is an EVM-compatible blockchain platform to fuel the Internet of Trusted Things, an open ecosystem where humans and machines can interact with guaranteed trust and privacy. IoTeX envisions a future where everyday people can own and control their smart devices, as well as the data and value they generate. Backed by a global team of 30+ top research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines blockchain, decentralized identity, and secure hardware to enable user-owned IoT devices and networks. By connecting the physical and digital worlds, IoTeX will empower the future machine economy and redefine the trillion-dollar IoT industry.

SOURCE Encentive