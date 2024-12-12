ENCER Recognizes Cancer-Related Fatigue Awareness Month in December

The Homeopathic Remedy That Relieves Cancer-Related Fatigue Offers Holistic Approach to Cancer Patients' Journeys

DOVER, Del., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENCER, the groundbreaking homeopathic remedy designed to provide relief from fatigue associated with cancer treatment, is working to raise awareness of this debilitating symptom of cancer treatment during Cancer-Related Fatigue Awareness Month this December.

Cancer-related fatigue, or CRF, is a feeling of exhaustion or tiredness that's more severe than usual and doesn't improve with rest or sleep. CRF impacts about 90% of cancer patients during their treatment. This side effect can manifest physically, emotionally, or cognitively, and CRF can interfere with a patient's daily life. CRF can be a symptom of a cancer diagnosis itself or cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, or surgery.

With over 1.9 million cancer diagnoses in the U.S. alone in 2023 and WHO projections showing that 1 in 5 people globally will develop cancer in their lifetime, the need for compassionate, effective solutions is urgent.

CRF can also vary from mild to severe. It can also depend on the type and stage of cancer, how long treatment lasts, and a patient's age. These CRF symptoms can last years, including:

Low energy and trouble sleeping

Difficulty staying focused, remembering information, and paying attention

Trouble moving and completing daily tasks like showering, cooking, and getting dressed

Intense mental and physical exhaustion

"After seeing firsthand my father experience cancer-related fatigue, I wanted to create a remedy that would relieve this serious side effect of cancer treatment using holistic ingredients," said Dr. Yakov Freed , homeopath, cancer researcher, and founder of Encer.

Dr. Freed led a clinical trial in 2018 illustrating the efficacy of his research in breast cancer patients.

ENCER is a homeopathic remedy specifically formulated to relieve fatigue associated with cancer treatment. By activating the body's natural healing processes, ENCER helps patients regain their energy and improve their quality of life. Developed by Dr. Yakov Freed and his team, ENCER is under FDA-registered facility and adheres to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Encer is available for purchase on Amazon .

