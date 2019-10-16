Enchanted Rock Announces Expansion into California Market

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, LLC, a leading provider of long duration backup power as a service to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers, announced their expansion into the California market. Enchanted Rock's natural gas resiliency microgrids will be available to large commercial and industrial institutions effective immediately.

"The decision to expand into California is a natural next step in our business growth strategy," said Thomas McAndrew, CEO of Enchanted Rock. "We see increasing demand in this region for electrical resiliency microgrids to proactively address extended outages. As evident from the recent widespread planned outage due to mitigate California fire risk, there is a clear need for an environmentally conscious, low-cost solution to enable continuous operations while also maximizing renewable power. Natural gas offers an infinite backup power source that is far cleaner than diesel," said McAndrew.

Enchanted Rock has a proven track record in addressing critical resiliency needs during extended outages. In 2017 during Hurricane Harvey, Enchanted Rock resiliency microgrids powered a group of H-E-B stores, a large regional grocery chain, and Buc-ee's travel centers, a Texas-based convenience store chain, providing 100% reliability for a continuous 105 hours. While most businesses in the area were closed due to widespread flooding, H-E-B and Buc-ee's remained open to serve their community and first responders. Not only did the backup generation prevent these sites from losing revenue and perishable inventory, it more importantly increased customer trust and loyalty. Today, Enchanted Rock operates and maintains 127 microgrid sites.

About Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock provides affordable, long duration backup power to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers by delivering a proven, full-service solution with the cleanest available technology. Enchanted Rock handles the design, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of natural-gas powered generators so utilities can provide their customers with reliable backup power without the expense and challenges that come with maintaining a backup generation system. To learn more about offering electrical resiliency using Enchanted Rock solutions, visit www.EnchantedRock.com or visit us on Twitter @ERock_LLC or LinkedIn.

