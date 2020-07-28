Enchanted Rock Appoints Industry Veteran as Chief Technology Officer

In the CTO role, Blakely will oversee the planning, development, and execution of corporate strategy on new technologies and associated products. Blakely will also serve as Executive Vice President of Asset Management, a liaison role working with investors to ensure that assets are built, operated, and maintained to achieve the highest long-term value.

"Ian is a proven leader in the energy industry and brings the unique perspective of both a technologist and investor," said Thomas McAndrew, Founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. "His deep energy expertise will be instrumental in our growth as we focus on bolstering our development and technology innovation in decarbonizing electrical resiliency through areas such as battery and process energy storage, renewable energy, renewable natural gas, AI-based asset performance management, load controls, and grid integration."

Enchanted Rock's technology development centers around distributed generation for clean and cost-effective long duration resiliency applications. Most recently, on June 30, 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded a patent to Enchanted Rock recognizing the breakthrough in compact and modular genset design.

"The recent patent award is great recognition and the result of years of hard work. It serves to highlight our continued development of proprietary intellectual property," said Blakely. "Microgrids provide solutions for the growing needs of the market due to their flexibility and contribution to a lower carbon footprint, and our work will help bring new technologies to market quickly to benefit our customers and investors."

Blakely received a Master's in Business Administration from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University.

About Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock provides clean and affordable long duration backup power to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers by delivering a proven, full-service solution with the cleanest available technology. Enchanted Rock handles the design, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of natural-gas powered generators so utilities can provide their customers with reliable backup power without the expense and challenges that come with maintaining a backup generation system. To learn more about offering electrical resiliency using Enchanted Rock solutions, visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit us on Twitter @ERock_LLC or LinkedIn.

