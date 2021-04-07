Enchanted Rock Expands Leadership Team Adding Data Center Veteran John Gould

"We are thrilled to expand our Enchanted Rock leadership team with an industry veteran like John," said Thomas McAndrew, chief executive officer of Enchanted Rock. "As clean, highly resilient power solutions become more and more critical across industries, Enchanted Rock will continue to foster a best-in-class leadership team with diverse industry backgrounds. The combined focus of Allan's expertise in new market development along with John's successful commercial track record positions Enchanted Rock for continued market leadership."

With over 25 years of experience at the intersection of advanced technology and mission-critical, highly resilient infrastructure, most recently at CyrusOne data centers, Gould brings a depth of industry expertise and executive leadership in sales operations and go-to-market strategy.

"I'm excited to join Enchanted Rock with its unique value proposition for clean and resilient microgrid solutions," said Gould. "Having been on the front line of developing and deploying critical resilient infrastructure for a variety of large enterprise organizations, I understand the challenges our customers face. Enchanted Rock's fully-managed microgrid service, based upon patented IP, allows commercial organizations to maintain mission-critical power resiliency at a lower cost per MW and significantly reduced emissions. I welcome the opportunity to help the team scale operations and bring these high value solutions to more customers and industries."

Prior to joining Enchanted Rock, Gould served as EVP, chief commercial officer for CyrusOne, a global leading data center provider to the world's largest cloud and enterprise customers. In his career, Gould served as President, Americas for Stratasys, SVP and chief revenue officer for ReachLocal, and held various senior executive positions at Dell for more than 14 years. Gould has a bachelor's degree in economics from Connecticut College and an MBA from Vanderbilt University – Owen Graduate School of Management.

About Enchanted Rock

At Enchanted Rock, our mission is making sure the power is on for our customers. Our Managed Power Resiliency solution has reinvented how organizations ensure power resiliency with fully managed, clean microgrids. We provide patented advanced technology, support services, and flexible pricing options designed for fast, simple, and worry-free protection from grid outages lasting from minutes to weeks so our customers can focus on their core business. High availability solutions, backed by skilled personnel, result in low risk, predictable resiliency. To learn more about the Enchanted Rock Managed Power Resiliency solution, visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Enchanted Rock, LLC