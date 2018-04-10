Enchanted Rock, Ltd. Names Allan Schurr to New Chief Commercial Officer Role

Schurr will be responsible for direct sales, corporate and product marketing, and channel sales functions. "In our digital world, power is the lifeblood of almost all activity, and yet the grid can't keep up with the reliability requirements of many organizations. I am excited to join the Enchanted Rock team to help bring this unique solution to the market," said Schurr.

Many business and institutional organizations suffer substantial loss when the grid goes down due to storms, fires, equipment failure, electrical transmission constraints or potential cyber or physical attacks. But avoiding such impacts has been too expensive or required in-house expertise – until now.

ERock's unique approach installs and operates on-site natural gas generators and energy storage to provide ultra high electric reliability at a fraction of the cost of conventional solutions. When emergency power is not needed for outages, ERock dispatches its microgrid portfolio into the grid to help balance supply and demand for all customers – a growing challenge with the additions in intermittent renewable generation like solar and wind energy.

"I am delighted to have Allan join ERock. His experience in providing innovative solutions to large energy users and utilities alike will be a tremendous asset to our growth plans," added CEO, Thomas McAndrew.

Prior to joining ERock, Schurr was founding president of Edison Energy LLC, an energy advisory and solutions unit of Edison International, was vice president for IBM's Energy and Utilities industry, and led marketing and business development at Silicon Energy, a pioneer in enterprise energy management software that was acquired by Itron.

Schurr holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Davis, a masters degree in business administration from St. Mary's College in California, and is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of California. He is co-inventor on seven patents related to distributed energy.

About Enchanted Rock, Ltd.

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock, Ltd. builds and operates cost effective resiliency microgrids that help companies efficiently manage the risk associated with electricity interruptions. In 2010, ERock became the first in Texas to provide utility grade backup power as a service. The company is responsible for the design, project management, installation, and commissioning of 300 MW of distributed generation, including 160 MW of Distributed Power Generation projects and 140 MW of customer reliability systems. The company currently has 65 MWs of customer resiliency microgrids under construction. ERock is the only distributed energy company combining expertise in energy market integration, control technologies, and construction, translating into more reliable and less expensive backup power for customers. ERock serves a wide range of industries including grocery stores, senior living facilities, travel centers, cold storage facilities, car dealerships, higher learning institutions and critical manufacturing facilities. For more information on ERock's unique reliability service offering, please contact info@erockhold.com.

