Enchanted Rock Names John Carrington CEO to Lead Next Phase of Expansion

Carrington to guide strategic and operational scale-up as demand accelerates for reliable onsite power generation solutions for data centers and other critical sectors

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, a national leader in onsite power generation and microgrid solutions, today announced that John Carrington has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Carrington has served as Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors since June 2025, a period marked by significant growth in demand for Enchanted Rock's scalable, ultra-low emission power solutions.

John Carrington, CEO of Enchanted Rock

Carrington is a seasoned energy and technology executive with decades of experience scaling high-growth companies and bringing advanced power technologies to market. He most recently served as CEO of Stem, Inc., where he led the company through its IPO and rapid commercial expansion. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Miasole, First Solar and GE, where he drove substantial global growth across energy and industrial markets.

"The U.S. energy landscape is undergoing a profound shift. As electrification accelerates and digital infrastructure grows, customers need power solutions that are fast to deploy, resilient and flexible," said Hans Kobler, Managing Partner at Energy Impact Partners and member of Enchanted Rock's board of directors. "John brings the strategic vision and leadership experience required for this next chapter and, together with Enchanted Rock's strong executive team, he is well positioned to guide the company through a pivotal stage of growth and innovation."

As CEO, Carrington will lead Enchanted Rock through its next phase of strategy, sales and growth initiatives, strengthening its ability to meet rapidly increasing utility-scale power requirements from data centers, critical infrastructure, and commercial and industrial customers nationwide.

"I'm proud to join a leadership team known for technical excellence and execution, and with our company-wide commitment to innovation, we are well positioned to navigate this moment of unprecedented demand and advance our mission alongside our customers nationwide," said Carrington. "Enchanted Rock's technology platform delivers resilient, clean and scalable ultra-low-emissions onsite power that solves some of the most urgent challenges facing our country today. I'm energized by the strong momentum and growing market demand for our solutions, and we remain committed to providing data centers and other critical sectors with the reliable power essential to their operations."

Corey Amthor, who has been serving as CEO since June 2025, will return to his role as President, leading the daily operations of the business. Under Amthor's leadership as CEO, Enchanted Rock achieved a record backlog and positioned itself as a trusted provider of resilient, ultra-low emissions power solutions. Building on this strong foundation, Carrington and Amthor will partner to drive the company's next phase of growth, combining their complementary expertise to scale operations and deliver critical power solutions nationwide.

"Corey remains a central leader in the company's operational execution and delivery performance, areas that have been foundational to Enchanted Rock's market momentum," said Carrington.

The recent expansion of the Board of Director and Carrington's appointment reflects Enchanted Rock's ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership structure to support sustained growth, enhance strategic capabilities and advance the scalable delivery of critical power solutions.

About Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock is a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale on-site power and microgrid solutions that help critical operations maintain uptime during grid outages caused by extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other disruptions. Trusted by data centers, healthcare systems, utilities, manufacturers, and government, Enchanted Rock also supports overall grid reliability by providing dispatchable, flexible capacity. Its natural gas generators offer a lower emission, scalable alternative to diesel. All systems are monitored and optimized 24/7 through the company's proprietary GraniteEcosystem™ software platform. Learn more at www.enchantedrock.com or follow Enchanted Rock on LinkedIn.

