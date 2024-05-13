Enchanted Rock Ranked #1 in Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for Energy Resilience Providers

Scoring on both strategy and execution, the assessment awarded top ranking to leading microgrid provider against several global competitors

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, a leading provider of electrical resiliency microgrids, today announced its top ranking in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for Resilience Providers. The assessment evaluated the strategy and execution of resilience providers, and the number-one ranking underscores Enchanted Rock's ability to deliver reliable power solutions that support critical infrastructure and businesses during peak demand and unforeseen grid outages.

Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Resilience Providers

"We're passionate about leading the charge in resiliency," says Thomas McAndrew, founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. "This recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to empowering customers with dependable, transformative solutions that have consistently delivered greater than 99.999% power reliability while supporting stability of the grid at large. More and more, microgrids are the preferred approach to meeting the needs of critical infrastructure and supporting electrical load growth from data centers, new manufacturing, and electrification."

The Guidehouse Insights assessment, which considered criteria such as vision, go-to-market strategy, delivery strategy, technology, and performance, showcases Enchanted Rock's excellence and outstanding delivery on reliability and resiliency across the board. The company's pioneering resiliency-as-a-service business model prioritizes stress-free energy management, providing solutions that guarantee uninterrupted power supply without time limitations, independent of the grid, and tailored to meet customers' specific needs.

"With the increase in the number of climate-induced natural events, the services delivered by resilience providers are now, more than ever, critical to maintaining a consistent supply of energy," says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, associate director with Guidehouse Insights. "Enchanted Rock is one of the vendors in the space that is playing a pivotal role in the behind-the-meter energy landscape to help consumers improve their energy resilience."

Energy resilience providers like Enchanted Rock are indispensable in today's energy landscape, helping to counter the effects of climate-induced extreme weather events and ensuring consistent access to power amid growing disruptions. And with industries now facing significant growth challenges due to lengthy grid interconnection queues, Enchanted Rock also provides reliable prime power while awaiting interconnection and then supports the grid during periods of peak power needs by flexing the load after the grid arrives. Enchanted Rock extends its gratitude to its customers, partners, and employees, and remains dedicated to enhancing energy resilience for communities and businesses nationwide.

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure, and communities to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to provide grid support services and ensure cost effective and worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or www.linkedin.com.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

