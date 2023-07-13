Enchanted Rock Welcomes Josh Shapiro as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock, the leading provider of electrical resiliency microgrids, announced the appointment of finance veteran Josh Shapiro as Chief Financial Officer. Shapiro's appointment as CFO will support Enchanted Rock's continued growth across a wide range of mission-critical industries, providing reliable, sustainable and cost-effective paths to securing operational continuity in the face of rising energy disruptions.

Shapiro joins Enchanted Rock as CFO, bringing extensive experience and expertise in financial management and strategic planning.
Shapiro joins Enchanted Rock with extensive experience and expertise in financial management and strategic planning, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development at ProFrac Holding Corp, a publicly listed energy services company. Prior to ProFrac, Shapiro was Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Well Services, Inc., a publicly listed hydraulic fracturing service provider to the upstream oil and gas industry.

"I am very excited to join the Enchanted Rock team and help continue to execute its strategic vision," said Shapiro. "I believe this company has the track record, technology and people to capitalize on the growing demand for microgrid solutions."

Former Chief Financial Officer, Sanjeev Kumar, will remain engaged with the company as an advisor to the Board and the new CFO, continuing to contribute his wealth of knowledge and experience to the Enchanted Rock team.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Shapiro to Enchanted Rock," said Thomas McAndrew, CEO of Enchanted Rock. "His knowledge of the sector, paired with his extensive experience as a financial executive, make him a great fit for the role as the company continues to grow in terms of size and capabilities. We are also extremely grateful that Sanjeev will remain involved as an important resource for us going forward."

About Enchanted Rock 

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is the national leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure business continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's electrical microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software platform, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

