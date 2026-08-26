Enchanting Travels Elevates the Art of Luxury Custom Travel by Going "Beyond the Prompt"

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a travel landscape dominated by algorithms, Enchanting Travels defines the Art of Luxury Custom Travel by moving "Beyond the Prompt".

Enchanting Travels today announced a refined brand positioning and market differentiation around its core platform, The Art of Luxury Custom Travel. As automated itinerary tools flood the market, the company is defining the modern luxury standard: leveraging an advanced technology engine to handle complex global logistics while empowering human experts to deliver genuine "service with a soul".

This brand evolution comes as affluent travelers express fatigue with generic, automated trip planning. While 91% of consumers experiment with AI for initial inspiration, Booking.com reports that only 6% trust algorithms to execute actual bookings. Furthermore, Enchanting Travels' February 2026 State of Luxury Experiential Travel reports that 85% of travelers rely on human advisors to book personalized luxury travel. Plus, the Enchanting Travels' May 2026 Luxury Traveler Report confirm this demand, showing that 63% of affluent consumers prioritize unique, personal discovery over traditional status symbols—a depth of personalization software cannot replicate.

To bring this positioning to life, Enchanting Travels is launching its new global campaign, Beyond the Prompt. The campaign highlights how the brand's invisible technology absorbs travel friction behind the scenes, freeing dedicated curators to craft bespoke, highly personal journeys across 70 destinations worldwide.

"We have refined our definition of 'the art of luxury custom travel' because an algorithm can optimize a route, but it cannot notice a guest's subtle desires or understand the year they are stepping away from," says Parik Laxminarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Enchanting Travels. "Advanced technology powers our operational engine, but human care is our heartbeat. Technology orchestrates logistics so our curators can tastefully focus on taste, pacing, and delivering service with a soul."

Backed by 22 years of experience and signature 24/7 on-the-ground support, Enchanting Travels ensures every private journey is designed with precision so guests can travel with presence.

Experience the art of luxury custom travel and journey beyond the prompt. Visit www.enchantingtravels.com to learn more.

About Enchanting Travels Founded in 2004, Enchanting Travels is an award-winning luxury travel provider specializing in private, custom journeys. With a mission to "exceed your travel dreams", the company has helped more than 100,000 guests explore 70+ destinations across all seven continents. Enchanting Travels provides seamless, end-to-end service based on deep destination expertise —from highly personalized trip planning to 24/7 in-destination support. As part of the Travelopia portfolio of specialist travel brands, Enchanting Travels is dedicated to delivering extraordinary experiences that enrich lives through the transformative power of travel.

SOURCE Enchanting Travels