New Data Shows Affluent U.S. Travelers Are Abandoning Europe's Peak Summer Season

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant shift in luxury travel habits is underway as affluent U.S. travelers increasingly steer clear of Europe's busiest summer months. New data from Enchanting Travels' State of Luxury Experiential Travel report reveals that peak-season European travel among U.S.-based guests dropped sharply from 47% of trips in 2023 to just 40% in 2025.

This decisive move away from the traditional European summer contrasts with broader leisure travel patterns, highlighting a growing trend of "intentional seasonality" at the upper end of the market. Rather than battling the heat and congestion of July and August, luxury travelers are increasingly opting for shoulder-season trips to ensure a seamless, uncrowded, and highly accessible experience.

"We are seeing a clear shift toward 'intentional seasonality,'" said Parik Laxminarayan, CEO and co-founder of Enchanting Travels. "While the pull of iconic moments like Japan's cherry blossoms remains non-negotiable for many, there is a growing sophisticated traveler who views Europe's shoulder season not as a compromise, but as a strategic choice for deeper, crowd-free connection."

The report, which analyzed proprietary booking data from more than 10,000 guests, notes that time—rather than budget—is the primary constraint for this demographic. By avoiding peak season, high-net-worth travelers gain greater control over their itineraries. They are willingly trading predictable summer weather for shorter lines, smoother transfers, and the ability to explore perennially popular destinations like Italy and France without the friction of overtourism.

High-value travelers are not abandoning Europe; they are simply redefining when it is worth being there. For more information and to view the complete data set in the 2026 State of Luxury Experiential Travel report, visit Enchanting Travels.

About Enchanting Travels Founded in 2004, Enchanting Travels is an award-winning luxury travel provider specializing in private, custom journeys. With a mission to "exceed your travel dreams", the company has helped more than 60,000 guests explore 70+destinations across all seven continents. Enchanting Travels provides seamless, end-to-end service based on deep destination expertise —from highly personalized trip planning to 24/7 in-destination support. As part of the Travelopia portfolio of specialist travel brands, Enchanting Travels is dedicated to delivering extraordinary experiences that enrich lives through the transformative power of travel. For more information, visit www.enchantingtravels.com.

SOURCE Enchanting Travels