Enchanting Travels Releases New Report Revealing the Rise of the "Experience-First" Luxury Traveler

New research finds affluent consumers now prioritize transformation, personalization, and emotional value over status and exclusivity

DENVER, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanting Travels, a global leader in luxury custom travel, today released The New Luxury Traveler: What Affluent Consumers Really Want from Travel, a proprietary report exploring why affluent travelers turn to travel in 2026. Based on internal guest insights and proprietary research, the report reveals a decisive shift away from status-driven travel toward experiences centered on meaning, personalization, and emotional return on investment.

According to the report, affluent consumers increasingly view luxury not as a display of wealth, but as access to experiences that feel personal, transformative, and difficult to replicate. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63%) identified unique experiences as their primary motivation for travel, while only 1% cited status or recognition as a key driver.

New research finds affluent travelers prioritize transformation and personalization over status and exclusivity. Post this

"The definition of luxury is fundamentally changing," said Parik Laxminarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Enchanting Travels. "Today's affluent travelers are seeking experiences that create perspective, emotional connection, and lasting memories—not simply prestige. They want to return home changed."

The report identifies several major behavioral shifts shaping the future of experiential luxury travel:

Luxury is becoming more personal. Personalization emerged as the defining marker of luxury travel. Traditional status markers such as privacy and exclusivity appear to be losing influence, replaced by a growing demand for cultural immersion, authenticity, and meaningful access.

Personalization emerged as the defining marker of luxury travel. Traditional status markers such as privacy and exclusivity appear to be losing influence, replaced by a growing demand for cultural immersion, authenticity, and meaningful access. Affluent travelers want transformation, not just relaxation. The report found a growing preference for travel that feels energizing and perspective-changing rather than purely restorative. More than half of respondents (53%) said excitement and discovery were the emotional outcomes they value most from travel.

The report found a growing preference for travel that feels energizing and perspective-changing rather than purely restorative. More than half of respondents (53%) said excitement and discovery were the emotional outcomes they value most from travel. Longer, more immersive journeys are on the rise . Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said their ideal trip lasts 12 days or longer, reflecting growing demand for immersive, multi-destination journeys that allow for deeper cultural connection.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said their ideal trip lasts 12 days or longer, reflecting growing demand for immersive, multi-destination journeys that allow for deeper cultural connection. Travel is increasingly measured by emotional ROI. Respondents consistently described the most meaningful journeys as those that created lasting memories, inspired ongoing conversations, and delivered a sense of personal renewal.

"The modern affluent traveler is no longer looking for a simple getaway," Laxminarayan added. "They are looking for experiences that feel deeply human, emotionally meaningful, and impossible to replicate independently."

About Enchanting Travels

Founded more than 20 years ago, Enchanting Travels has designed custom journeys for more than 100,000 guests across 70 destinations on seven continents. With destination experts based in 20 countries and a 4.9/5.0 Trustpilot rating, the company specializes in highly personalized luxury experiential travel.

Enchanting Travels

SOURCE Enchanting Travels