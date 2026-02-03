Enchanting Travels Redefines Offering with "The Art of Luxury Custom Travel" Rebrand

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanting Travels, a pioneer in the luxury custom travel sector, has unveiled a new brand identity that reinforces its position as a leader in highly personalized, private journeys. Centered on the theme "The Art of Luxury Custom Travel," the rebranding reflects a deep-seated commitment to precision, connection, and the belief that true luxury is found in the details that matter most to the individual traveler.

The update serves to bridge the gap between the brand's original mission and its future vision: delivering trips that are entirely unique to the guest. By placing personalization at the center of every itinerary, the company continues to focus on exceeding the expectations of a sophisticated global clientele, ensuring every journey is both meaningful and exclusive.

"We believe true luxury is defined by the connection between a traveler and their destination," said Parik Laxminarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Enchanting Travels. "Our new brand identity underscores our commitment to those 'profoundly meaningful' moments—whether that's a private viewing in a historic city or a quiet sunset in the wild. We are not just planning trips; we are designing exclusive, life-enriching experiences through precision and genuine care."

A Legacy of Global Expansion. Since its inception in 2004, Enchanting Travels has evolved into a global powerhouse covering 70 destinations. Despite this significant growth, the company's core methodology remains unchanged. Each itinerary begins with an in-depth, personal consultation, blending a guest's specific preferences with the brand's deep destination expertise to turn travel planning into an art form.

Elevated Identity. The rebrand introduces a sophisticated new logo, a brand monogram, and a modernized digital experience via an updated website. These visual changes are backed by a commitment to elite service, highlighting the brand's global network of expert travel advisors and its signature around-the-clock personal concierge service, which ensures seamless support for every guest, regardless of time zone.

Unmatched Access and Discovery. From the vineyards of Europe to the remote wilderness of Africa and the islands of Indonesia, Enchanting Travels continues to provide unparalleled access to the world's most sought-after experiences. By combining local expertise with meticulous logistical planning, the brand ensures that every trip offers a blend of high-end luxury and authentic, off-the-beaten-path discovery.

About Enchanting Travels Founded in 2004, Enchanting Travels is an award-winning luxury travel provider specializing in private, custom journeys. With a mission to "exceed your travel dreams", the company has helped more than 60,000 guests explore 70+destinations across all seven continents. Enchanting Travels provides seamless, end-to-end service based on deep destination expertise —from highly personalized trip planning to 24/7 in-destination support all. As part of the Travelopia portfolio of specialist travel brands, Enchanting Travels is dedicated to delivering extraordinary experiences that enrich lives through the transformative power of travel. For more information, visit www.enchantingtravels.com.

SOURCE Enchanting Travels