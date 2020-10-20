Enchilada-Inspired "LADA" Restaurant Is Dallas Chef Michael Ehlert's Latest Creation

As owner-operator, four-star Chef Michael Ehlert drives the restaurant's ongoing menu innovation and day-to-day kitchen operations. Prior to LADA, Ehlert was the Executive Chef of Mirador in Dallas. There, he crafted seasonal tasting menus alongside upscale lunches. Before Mirador, Chef Ehlert served as Executive Chef at The French Room in Dallas.

"The opportunity to create a new restaurant concept and build LADA's menu around a traditional Tex-Mex dish is one that I'm excited to be a part of," Ehlert says. "From the food to the locale, I'm proud of the work we've done to design a dining experience that people from the neighborhood and the greater Dallas community will enjoy for years to come."

At the menu's core is – the enchilada – with distinctively inspired ingredient combinations that were carefully crafted over two years of intense culinary experimentation. The fresh ingredients are locally sourced, including blue corn tortillas that are made in-house daily from heirloom blue corn grown and milled in Texas. Guests will also enjoy a healthy, crave-able selection of traditional Tex-Mex comfort food, local beers, wine, Micheladas, and freshly made aquas frescas.

To bring Chef Ehlert's vision for the LADA experience to the Dallas community, he enlisted the support of Austin's Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and FÖDA, award-winning veteran collaborators in creating some of Texas' most well-known restaurants, to create an authentic brand experience in every detail – from the hand-woven tapestry menu board to the restaurant's earthy, home-like look and feel.

"Having such established and highly sought-after restaurant experts like Michael Hsu and Jett Butler from FÖDA really helped us craft this unique concept," said Ehlert. "Along with a long list of many others, they brought the vision of LADA from a dream into a tangible reality that food enthusiasts will enjoy and our community will love."

Found inside a new, 2,500-square-foot space next to just-opened Plaza shopping center at Hillcrest and Arapaho roads, LADA is a digital-forward concept, offering its guests online ordering, third-party delivery, and takeout options, in addition to an open-seating dining space and a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio.

About LADA

Founded in 2018 and opened in Dallas in 2020, LADA Restaurant believes that there is no better way to enjoy a fine meal than in a family and community setting. Focused around the enchilada, LADA's menu is brought to you by four-star Chef Michael Ehlert who blends traditional and true Tex-Mex comfort food with new and innovative artisan creativity in a fine-casual atmosphere. Learn more about LADA online at eatlada.com.

Follow and chat with us on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Media Contact:

Derek Kinzer, [email protected]

SOURCE LADA

Related Links

https://eatlada.com

