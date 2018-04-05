enChoice Announces Merger with ImageTag

TEMPE, Ariz., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- enChoice, Inc., an award-winning Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions company, today announced the successful completion of their merger with ImageTag.

This merger creates a broadly-based Enterprise Content Management (ECM) group, providing solutions to help enterprise-level to mid-market customers accelerate their digital transformation. The combined company owns significant intellectual property and patents, and now serves more than 1,000 prestigious customers worldwide. From a technology standpoint, enChoice will continue to focus on their successful enterprise-level business leveraging IBM technology, in addition to offering ImageTag's extensive Microsoft capabilities to the mid-market.

Tony White CEO of enChoice stated, "The merger will provide enChoice with a significantly enhanced software and patent portfolio while broadening our customer base. In addition, we will acquire a strong and experienced team in the Microsoft market. By combining our development teams, we will be able to accelerate our introduction of new and enhanced products. I am very confident that our merged operation will enhance our positioning in the digital transformation market."

Randy Eckel CEO of ImageTag added, "The merger was a logical step forward for ImageTag. We have reached the point where we have established our products in the Microsoft Dynamics market and are ready for the next level of expansion with our product portfolio and market opportunities. Having reached my personal objectives for ImageTag, I have decided to step down as I am confident that our customers and team are in good hands."

About enChoice

Founded in 1993, enChoice®, Inc. is an award-winning Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions company for 25 years. We help customers improve their business processes and protect their critical information by offering software solutions and support to accelerate the achievement of business efficiencies and competitiveness. enChoice is an IBM Gold Business Partner, IBM's 2015 Business Partner of the Year, and an OpenText Technology Partner. Discover why over 1,000 leading companies have chosen enChoice as their trusted experts in enterprise content management (ECM). Visit www.enchoice.com.

