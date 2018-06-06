enChoice's Eugene Stakhov Elected President of ARMA Metro NYC

TEMPE, Ariz., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- enChoice, Inc. announced today that Eugene Stakhov, CRM, CDIA+, Senior Solution Architect/Information Governance at enChoice, has been elected President of the Metropolitan New York City chapter of ARMA International.

enChoice

Stakhov previously served as Executive Vice-President of the Chapter. Additionally, he is a frequent speaker at conferences and events on both local and national levels. His highly sought-after approach to object-oriented taxonomy design has been lauded by practitioners and published in ARMA's Information Management trade magazine.

"It's a privilege to be leading ARMA Metro NYC at this critical time for the association, as well as for the Information Governance profession as a whole. This is a very exciting time for technology, with rapid advances, explosive data growth, and increasing data demands. We need to utilize Information Governance for what it is: a top-down strategy, not a toolkit or product. Organization leaders have the choice to take that evolutionary leap and truly change the fundamentals of their relationship with information," said Stakhov.

"I am extremely proud of Gene's achievements throughout his tenure," said enChoice President and CEO Tony White. "His understanding of the complex information technology services arena, solution design and development expertise are highly valuable assets for our company."

Eugene Stakhov joined enChoice, Inc. in June, 2013, having worked in the IT Services arena since 1995. Stakhov is a senior-level information governance architect, solution designer/developer, and enterprise content/records management expert. Stakhov possesses a keen understanding of technical concepts, with a unique ability to bridge the gap between the often-opposing narratives of technology and information governance/business strategy.

Stakhov acted as lead implementer for a solution that won the prestigious IBM Innovation in Technology Award and gained media attention in numerous technology news stories. This solution was a highly visible, complex email and electronic records management initiative to address the regulatory compliance challenges of a large utility company.

About enChoice

Founded in 1993, enChoice®, Inc. is an award-winning Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions company, recognized industry-wide for our innovative solutions for IBM FileNet® and IBM Content Manager OnDemand. We help customers improve their business processes and protect their critical information by offering by software solutions, end-to-end ECM services, and a unique "single point of contact" managed services support program. enChoice is an IBM Gold Business Partner and 2015 IBM Business Partner of the Year. Discover why over 1,000 leading companies have chosen enChoice as their trusted experts in enterprise content management (ECM). Visit www.enchoice.com

About ARMA Metro NYC

ARMA International, was founded in 1920, the group's mission being to provide global leadership to records and information management professionals. The ARMA Metro New York Chapter was incorporated in October 1980. Our primary aim is to educate our members in the areas of Information Governance, including Records and Information Management through monthly educational meetings, an Annual Spring Conference held in March, and through the ASPIRE program (Advancing Speakers, Presenting Issues in RIM Effectively). ARMA Metro NYC also publishes articles of interest in their bi-monthly newsletter, "The Exchange", as well as provide connections via social media for discussion on the latest trends and information on all chapter events. The ARMA Metro NYC chapter currently has over 300 members, consisting of a diverse group of Records and Information Management (RIM) and Information Governance (IG) professionals from a variety of industries, including banking, finance, insurance, pharma, media, energy, government, legal and technology.

Contact: Judy Roman

480-889-1028

jroman@enchoice.com

Related Images

enchoices-eugene-stakhov-elected.png

enChoice's Eugene Stakhov elected President of the Metropolitan New York City chapter of ARMA International.

image2.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enchoices-eugene-stakhov-elected-president-of-arma-metro-nyc-300660945.html

SOURCE enChoice

Related Links

http://www.enchoice.com

