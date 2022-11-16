Encinal Brands™ Commemorates National Fast-Food Day with Customers Clamoring for Authentic Mexican Food, World Famous Buffalo Fries, Shakes, and More

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encinal Brands LLC, is celebrating National Fast-Food Day with guests and who flock to The Buffalo Spot, Blue Burro, Taco Masa, and Mighty Birds for a taste of authentic Mexican food, hot chicken, World Famous Buffalo Fries, premium shakes and more. As one of the fastest growing quick-service restaurant groups with more than 40 franchise units throughout California and the Southwest, the restaurants attract neighborhood regulars as well as high profile celebrities who wander in to satisfy cravings at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Founded in 2013 with the first The Buffalo Spot location in Long Beach, California, Ivan Flores created an iconic fast food favorite and called it World Famous Buffalo Fries. A generous serving of spicy chicken and fries keeps customers coming back for more! Ivan Flores, CEO and Founder of the rapidly expanding restaurant group Encinal Brands LLC, has more than 40 franchise and corporate locations throughout California, Texas, Nevada, and Arizona. The restaurants include The Buffalo Spot, Taco Masa, Blue Burro, and Mighty Birds. Flores plans to open as many as 150 franchise locations in the next five years.

Gone are the days when celebrities would reluctantly admit to occasional trips to In-and-Out Burger as a guilty pleasure. Now it's not unusual for celebrities to stroll in and order almost everything on the menu, according to Encinal Brands CEO and Founder Ivan Flores.

"A lot of these guys can really eat!" Flores said. "We've served actors, MMA fighters, rap artists, and heavyweight boxing champions. Particularly with the athletes, when they are not in training, they are ready to chow down!"

With 25 locations in California, The Buffalo Spot attracts regulars and first-time customers who have heard about the iconic World-Famous Buffalo Fries, a delicious marriage of chicken and fries created by Flores. Traditional wings are also favorites with flavors such as Lemon Pepper and Pineapple Jalapeno, while premium shakes in flavors such as Salted Caramel, Chocolate, and seasonal Peppermint are popular with all ages.

"It's always fun for our staff when someone well known stops in to visit us," said Flores. "But regardless of if it's a celebrity or a new customer from around the block, we like to see them enter as strangers and leave as friends. Offering our customers a wonderful experience is one of the hallmarks of all our brands."

With innovative menu items such as World-Famous Buffalo Fries at The Buffalo Spot, Angus steak burritos at Blue Burro, and Nashville-style hot chicken at Mighty Birds, Encinal Brands is disrupting the Mexican food industry by fusing traditional family recipes with a modern flair to please all tastebuds. Catering is available for fall events, special occasions, family celebrations, football weekends, and Super Bowl parties. Franchise opportunities are also available in several territories. For franchise information, visit www.encinalbrands.com

"We have approximately 150 restaurants planned nationwide in the next five years with territories open for new franchisees and multi-unit owners," added Flores.

ABOUT ENCINAL BRANDS

Restauranteur and entrepreneur Ivan Flores never wavered from his childhood dream of owning a Mexican restaurant business. He began by opening a restaurant, El Encinal, and learned from his experience designing and managing the store. After closing El Encinal in 2013, he began sketching out plans for a new Mexican fast casual franchise. Thanks to his vision and persistence, the first Blue Burro opened in 2019 in Long Beach and was an immediate hit, followed by Tacomasa in Long Beach, featuring the authentic flavors of Tijuana. Today, Encinal Brands has 40 restaurants in four states with expansion planned throughout 2027. For more information on franchising, visit https://thebuffalospotfranchise.com

Contact: Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SOURCE Encinal Brands LLC