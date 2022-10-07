Encinal Brands™ Jazzes Up Premium Shakes with New Seasonal Pumpkin Spice and Churro Flavors

Popular shakes available at all Blue Burro, The Buffalo Spot, and Mighty Birds locations

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encinal Brands LLC, one of the fastest growing quick-service restaurant groups with more than 40 franchise units throughout California and the Southwest, is spicing up its line of premium shakes with new Pumpkin Spice and Churro flavors to celebrate the fall season. As a brand known for hand crafted, signature shakes bursting with flavor, the shakes will be available at all Blue Burro, The Buffalo Spot, and Mighty Birds locations.

Encinal Brands LLC is ushering in the flavors of fall with its popular Pumpkin Spice Shake. Available at all Encinal Brands locations, the Churro Shake is a modern twist to a beloved Mexican pastry. Served with a glazed caramel drizzle and fried churro, the shake is a nod to growing interest in Mexican desserts.

"It's not fall without pumpkin everywhere, but we believe we do it best with our Pumpkin Spice Shake," said Encinal Brands CEO and founder Ivan Flores. "We like to describe it as our take on your grandmother's classic pumpkin pie recipe."

In addition to the new Pumpkin Spice flavor, Encinal Brands is rolling out a Churro Shake that is guaranteed to delight fans of the beloved Mexican pastry. Served with bits of fried churro with a glazed caramel drizzle, the shake is expected to be a tantalizing addition to the menu.

"There is currently a lot of interest in traditional Mexican desserts," said Flores. "With the Churro Shake, we have introduced a modern twist to a beloved dessert that our customers can enjoy at all locations."

Encinal Brands is no stranger to offering up innovative flavors and shakes, including the Blue Horchata, Mazapan, and Oblea Cajeta at Blue Burro and the Oreo Fantasy Shake at Mighty Birds. But shakes are only part of the equation for the brand's overall success, according to Flores. With innovative menu items such as World-Famous Buffalo Fries at The Buffalo Spot, Angus steak burritos at Blue Burro, and Nashville-style hot chicken at Mighty Birds, Encinal Brands is disrupting the Mexican food industry by fusing traditional family recipes with a modern flair to please all tastebuds. Catering is available for fall events, special occasions, family celebrations, football weekends, and Super Bowl parties.

As one of the fastest-growing Mexican quick-service franchises, Encinal Brands has more than 40 locations throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. As many as 150 restaurants are planned nationwide in the next five years with territories open for new franchisees and multi-unit owners.

"We welcome franchise owners who want to be part of our family culture and who will embrace this concept with their own restaurants," said Flores. "We let our owners know that we will support and encourage them just like they are family."

ABOUT ENCINAL BRANDS

Restauranteur and entrepreneur Ivan Flores never wavered from his childhood dream of owning a Mexican restaurant business. He began by opening a restaurant, El Encinal, and learned from his experience designing and managing the store. After closing El Encinal in 2013, he began sketching out plans for a new Mexican fast casual franchise. Thanks to his vision and persistence, the first Blue Burro opened in 2019 in Long Beach and was an immediate hit, followed by Tacomasa in Long Beach, featuring the authentic flavors of Tijuana. Today, Encinal Brands has 40 restaurants in four states with expansion planned throughout 2027. For more information on franchising, visit https://thebuffalospotfranchise.com

Contact: Rhonda Price

[email protected]

(561) 371-9407

SOURCE Encinal Brands LLC