Encinal Brands™ Kicks Off Summer with Franchise Expansion in the Southwest

Special franchise opportunities ignite expansion for The Buffalo Spot, Blue Burro, and Tacomasa

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encinal Brands LLC, one of the fastest growing quick-service restaurant groups with more than 40 franchise units located throughout California, announced expansion throughout the Southwest for its popular Blue Burro®, The Buffalo Spot® and Tacomasa® brands. CEO and founder Ivan Flores said special pricing and opportunities for franchisees and multi-unit owners has resulted in the launch of new locations in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, and that an additional 150 restaurants are planned to hit markets nationwide in the next five years.

The Buffalo Spot, home of the World-Famous Buffalo Fries, is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 13 with its original fries and chicken bathed in Buffalo sauce. Based on the enormous popularity of the signature dish, Delicious Buffalo Shrimp Fries were recently added to the menu. CEO Ivan Flores said franchising opportunities are available with incentives for first-time and multi-unit owners. Ivan Flores, CEO and founder of Encinal Brands LLC, announced expansion throughout the Southwest for the popular Blue Burro, The Buffalo Spot, and Tacomasa brands that have blanketed California with more than 40 franchise units. An additional 150 restaurants are planned to hit markets nationwide in the next five years.

"As we continue growing, we are offering potential franchisees an exciting opportunity with our distinctive approach to Mexican food," said Flores. "With traditional family recipes blended with modern menu items such as our World-Famous Buffalo Fries and premium shakes, we are disrupting the industry and offering potential owners a blueprint for success."

Flores added that becoming an entrepreneur and owning a restaurant franchise is something that anyone can achieve with enough determination. He is a prime example of a self-made man who rose from humble beginnings in Mexico to CEO of one of the fastest-growing restaurants groups on the West Coast.

"As a young boy growing up on my grandfather's ranch in Mexico, I dreamed of owning a restaurant even though sometimes we didn't know where our next meal was coming from," he said. "I had no high school education or any other advantages. I taught myself everything I needed to know, and eventually my determination paid off. myself. Now I am building a great legacy for my family, and all our franchise owners are doing the same for their families as well."

New locations in the Southwest include a Blue Burro restaurant in Gilbert, Arizona, and two locations for The Buffalo Spot in Texas in San Antonio and Arlington. In addition, a new Tacomasa location is opening soon in Cypress, California. Flores said that multi-unit owners are adding units to their portfolios because they enjoy support from Encinal every step of the way, including help with site selection, buildout, initial training, marketing, and ongoing support. A proven business plan plus novel menu items that draw loyal customers explains why some multi-unit owners have added all three brands to their portfolios.

"We're constantly working to offer our guests an experience that no one else can," said Flores. "For example, at The Buffalo Spot, it's our World-Famous Buffalo Fries, which we will be celebrating in a big way on National French Fry Day on July 13. Although Americans eat an average of 30 pounds of French fries per year, our World-Famous Buffalo Fries originated here and have made The Buffalo Spot a destination. Next, we are planning to add Shrimp Buffalo Fries, and we believe this will be just as popular with customers."

At Blue Burro, burritos are king, beginning with breakfast burritos stuffed with ham, bacon, or steak, to original offerings such as the Surf-N-Turf Burrito or the Campechana Burrito. Other menu items include fries or chips loaded with marinated chicken, pork, or steak, and premium milkshakes such as the beloved Blue Horchata and Dulce de Leche.

Tacomasa keeps guests clamoring for more with fresh, authentic Tacos, Mulitas, Tortas, Quesadillas, and Fries. A new Pollo Asado Sandwich introduced two months ago as a limited offering quickly became a permanent fixture on the menu after guests overwhelmingly requested it.

"Overall, we like to keep our menus simple," explained Flores. "But we also like to offer our guests new, bold flavors that they haven't experienced anywhere else."

According to IBISWorld, the Mexican Restaurant Industry in the U.S. is growing at a rate of 7% in 2022. Flores said the figures are expected to continue spiking in the next five years, making it an opportune time to explore franchise opportunities with Encinal Brands.

"It's a perfect time to align with a growing brand with many open territories," Flores said. "We have a lot of incentives for new franchisees and multi-unit owners."

For more information about franchising, visit www.encinalbrands.com

ABOUT ENCINAL BRANDS

Restauranteur and entrepreneur Ivan Flores never wavered from his childhood dream of owning a Mexican restaurant business. He began by opening a restaurant, El Encinal, and learned from his experience designing and managing the store. After closing El Encinal in 2013, he began sketching out plans for a new Mexican fast casual franchise. Thanks to his vision and persistence, the first Blue Burro opened in 2019 in Long Beach and was an immediate hit, followed by Tacomasa in Long Beach, featuring the authentic flavors of Tijuana. Today, Encinal Brands has 40 restaurants in four states with expansion planned throughout 2027. For more information on franchising, visit https://thebuffalospotfranchise.com

Contact: Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SOURCE Encinal Brands LLC