Encinitas-Based Ponto Footwear Expands Rapidly, Appoints Former Wolverine Executive Barry McGeough as Brand President

News provided by

Ponto Footwear

14 Jul, 2023, 10:13 ET

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponto, leading sustainable footwear lifestyle brand based in Encinitas, announced the appointment of Barry McGeough as new Brand President. With a wealth of experience as a Fortune 500 leader and brand builder in the footwear, apparel, and tech sectors, McGeough's appointment marks a significant milestone in Ponto's journey towards growth and sustainability.

Continue Reading
Barry McGeough - Ponto Footwear
Barry McGeough - Ponto Footwear

Having previously spearheaded innovative and sustainable category wins for renowned brands such as The North Face, Speedo, Merrell, Saucony, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger, McGeough brings invaluable expertise to Ponto. His leadership roles at VF, PVH, Google, and Wolverine have consistently driven exponential brand growth.

Most recently, McGeough has focused on the advancement of new materials science and green engineered solutions, enabling product circularity and digitizing the consumer experience. His dedication to accelerating the Connect-to-Consumer journey has propelled D2C and B2B brand growth across a portfolio of brands, making him an ideal fit for Ponto's commitment to sustainability and growth.

"I am thrilled and honored to be part of a brand that not only prioritizes innovation in sustainable product development but also recognizes the importance of aligning with consumers' expectations to make a positive impact," said McGeough. "Building a brand that walks the walk and embraces sustainability as a core value that contributes to revenue generation, we can deliver benefits to shareholders, consumers, investors, and the planet."

Under McGeough's leadership, Ponto is poised to expand its dual category approach in both direct-to-consumer lifestyle business and the existing wholesale model. As a premier sustainable/comfort footwear brand, Ponto will continue offering a no-compromise approach. By leveraging its existing position in uniforming across multiple industries, and partnering with key national retailers to extend its reach and impact.

This significant leap forward for Ponto represents a disruptive force in the industry, advocating for sustainability and circularity without complexity/compromise. Ponto is committed to demonstrating that convenient and sustainable choices are financially viable, creating a circle of beneficial choices for consumers, brands, and the world at large.

About Ponto: Ponto is an Encinitas-based sustainable footwear lifestyle brand that prioritizes comfort, style, and environmental responsibility. Dedicated to creating footwear that combines fashion with sustainability, Ponto is committed to driving positive change within the industry while delivering exceptional products. For more information, please visit www.pontofootwear.com.

SOURCE Ponto Footwear

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.