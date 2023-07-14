Encinitas-Based Ponto Footwear Expands Rapidly, Appoints Former Wolverine Executive Barry McGeough as Brand President

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponto, leading sustainable footwear lifestyle brand based in Encinitas, announced the appointment of Barry McGeough as new Brand President. With a wealth of experience as a Fortune 500 leader and brand builder in the footwear, apparel, and tech sectors, McGeough's appointment marks a significant milestone in Ponto's journey towards growth and sustainability.

Having previously spearheaded innovative and sustainable category wins for renowned brands such as The North Face, Speedo, Merrell, Saucony, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger, McGeough brings invaluable expertise to Ponto. His leadership roles at VF, PVH, Google, and Wolverine have consistently driven exponential brand growth.

Most recently, McGeough has focused on the advancement of new materials science and green engineered solutions, enabling product circularity and digitizing the consumer experience. His dedication to accelerating the Connect-to-Consumer journey has propelled D2C and B2B brand growth across a portfolio of brands, making him an ideal fit for Ponto's commitment to sustainability and growth.

"I am thrilled and honored to be part of a brand that not only prioritizes innovation in sustainable product development but also recognizes the importance of aligning with consumers' expectations to make a positive impact," said McGeough. "Building a brand that walks the walk and embraces sustainability as a core value that contributes to revenue generation, we can deliver benefits to shareholders, consumers, investors, and the planet."

Under McGeough's leadership, Ponto is poised to expand its dual category approach in both direct-to-consumer lifestyle business and the existing wholesale model. As a premier sustainable/comfort footwear brand, Ponto will continue offering a no-compromise approach. By leveraging its existing position in uniforming across multiple industries, and partnering with key national retailers to extend its reach and impact.

This significant leap forward for Ponto represents a disruptive force in the industry, advocating for sustainability and circularity without complexity/compromise. Ponto is committed to demonstrating that convenient and sustainable choices are financially viable, creating a circle of beneficial choices for consumers, brands, and the world at large.

About Ponto: Ponto is an Encinitas-based sustainable footwear lifestyle brand that prioritizes comfort, style, and environmental responsibility. Dedicated to creating footwear that combines fashion with sustainability, Ponto is committed to driving positive change within the industry while delivering exceptional products. For more information, please visit www.pontofootwear.com.

SOURCE Ponto Footwear