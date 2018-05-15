ENCINITAS, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Country Club, a private golf course just north of San Diego, was the site of back-to-back holes-in-one just prior to its recent WCC Un-Annual Tournament Series. Local resident and avid golfer Joey Houshar holed number five and then number six on back-to-back swings.

Weber Country Club - Home of the WCC Un-Annual Tournament Series

In 1971, pro John Hudson had back-to-back aces at the Martini Tournament in Sandwich, England. What are the odds? According to Golf Digest : 50 million-to-one. The US Hole in One Association estimates the odds of an amateur to accomplish this feat to be 156,250,000 million-to-one, or about the same chances as winning the Powerball lottery.

"One is great, but two in a row is amazing," said an enthusiastic Houshar, in the 19th Hole Bar. "I need to go to Vegas tonight, and drinks are on me!"

Steve Weber, designer and owner of the private course, witnessed the aces. "As soon as he hit the second ball, Joey said, 'That's in!' and sure enough, it was," said Weber. "A lot of crazy things have happened here since we opened, but nothing like this."

Weber Country Club, founded in 2013, is five miles from the Pacific Ocean and 30 miles north of San Diego, in the gated community of Wildflower Estates in Encinitas. The club has just fifteen members, and is the home of the WCC Un-Annual Tournament Series, which has held 8 tournaments since 2013. For more information, visit www.webercountryclub.com or contact info@webercountryclub.com.

Contact: Steve Weber

Email: 195012@email4pr.com

Phone: 760-856-0934

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encinitas-golfer-sinks-back-to-back-holes-in-one-at-local-private-golf-course-300648433.html

SOURCE Weber Country Club

Related Links

http://www.webercountryclub.com

