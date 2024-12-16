Encino Acquisition Partners Board of Directors Adds Brent Smolik

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC ("EAP" or the Company) announced today that Brent J. Smolik has joined EAP's board of directors, effective Dec. 2, 2024. Mr. Smolik brings decades of global experience in oil and gas exploration and production, midstream and oilfield services, spanning most major producing basins from western Canada to Texas at Noble Energy, EP Energy Corp., El Paso Corp., ConocoPhillips and Burlington Resources. Most recently, Mr. Smolik served on the board of directors of Marathon Oil, until its merger with ConocoPhillips.

"We are excited to welcome Brent to EAP's board of directors," said Hardy Murchison, EAP's chief executive officer. "Brent is a valuable addition to EAP's already outstanding board. His breadth and depth of experience in building and adding value to large independents like EAP will serve the Company well as we continue unlocking the potential of Ohio's Utica shale."

Alexandra Pruner, chair of the EAP board, added, "Brent will be a fantastic complement to the board's existing strengths as we continue to grow EAP and maximize value."

Encino Acquisition Partners produces sustainable energy in the Utica shale of Ohio. With 1.2 million acres of leasehold, the Company is Ohio's largest producer of oil and third-largest producer of natural gas.

Contact: Jackie Stewart

Vice President, External Affairs

Mobile: 330-388-0842

Email: [email protected]



