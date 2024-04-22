Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC Announces $300 Million Equity Commitment from CPP Investments

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC ("EAP") announces a follow-on equity investment commitment of US$300 million from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"). EAP and CPP Investments anticipate that US$150 million will be funded by the end of April. The investment supports EAP's accelerated development of the Utica oil play, one of the highest-return oil growth plays in North America.

About Encino Acquisition Partners

Encino Acquisition Partners ("EAP") is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is building a world-class oil and gas company with a strong focus on sustainability, a diverse portfolio of assets, and robust full-cycle margins. EAP was formed in 2017 with a commitment from CPP Investments and Encino Energy to focus on driving long-term investor returns by acquiring and developing high-quality assets with an established base of production and a large, low-cost development inventory across the lower 48 states of the United States.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the follow-on equity investment commitment, including the anticipated use of such investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and EAP undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jackie Stewart

[email protected]

330.388.0842

www.encinoenergy.com

SOURCE Encino Acquisition Partners