Encino Energy Releases 2022 Community Progress Report

The Published Report Highlights Encino's Sustainability Initiatives

CARROLLTON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encino Energy published its 2022 Community Progress Report, providing insight on the Company's achievements through its Community Partnership Program.

Since 2019, Encino and its employees have been able to positively impact over 66 different community organizations while simultaneously investing over $1.46 million back to the communities in which they work. The Company also reported over 325 hours of employee volunteering.

Jackie Stewart, Director of External Affairs for Encino Energy, spoke to the importance of utilizing the Community Partnership Program and outreach initiatives.

"Encino Energy is fully invested in the communities we call home. The Community Partnership Program Progress Report highlights the various successes that can be made when we work diligently with others to achieve a common good. We are committed to doing the right things, for the right reasons and this report reflects that."

The Encino Community Partnership Program is designed to develop partnerships between Encino and the communities in which it operates. This program directly improves the company's surrounding communities, with a focus on long-term sustainable projects. For more information on Encino's Community Partnership Program and to access their 2022 Community Impact Report, you can visit their website at https://www.encinoenergy.com/community-partnerships/community-partnerships/.

