Encino Energy Releases 2023 Community Progress Report

The Published Report Highlights Encino's Sustainability Initiatives

CARROLLTON, Ohio, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encino Energy published its annual Community Progress Report for 2023. The report provides insight on the company's achievements through its Community Partnership Program and highlights its investments in the communities in which the company operates.

Last year, Encino helped with a handful of projects that have impacted its operational area in a material way, including local first responders and economic development throughout the region.

"After five years of operating in the Utica shale, it's quite impressive that the Encino Community Partnership Program has been able to continue forging new partnerships, while simultaneously supporting our longstanding partners," stated Zach Kent, community relations representative for Encino Energy. "To be able to support 145 unique organizations in a five-year span is no small feat. We are fortunate to be able to partner with these groups who share the same vision for a better future, in Appalachia."

Highlights from the report

Surpassing $2 million in community investment since 2019

in community investment since 2019 Positively impacting over 145 community groups and organizations since 2019

$235,000 invested into 4-H livestock sales in 2023

invested into 4-H livestock sales in 2023 Roughly 2,000 hours of Encino employees volunteering their time into charitable causes

Launched first-annual charitable event that raised $80,000 toward nonprofits in its first year

The Encino Community Partnership Program is designed to develop partnerships between Encino and the communities in which it operates. This program directly improves the company's surrounding communities, with a focus on long-term sustainable projects. For more information on Encino's Community Partnership Program and to access their 2023 Community Impact Report, you can visit their website at Encino-Community-Partnership-Report-2023.pdf (encinoenergy.com).

Media Contact

Zachary Kent

[email protected]

330.415.5434

SOURCE Encino Energy