EnCirca Accepting Pre-registrations for Blockchain Domain Names

BOSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnCirca announces that it is the first ICANN Accredited Registrar accepting applications for Ethereum's .ETH domain names. The deadline for applications (www.encirca.com/eth) is August 10, 2019.

Ethereum is the world's second largest blockchain (after Bitcoin). Ethereum's .ETH was created to map human-readable domains names to blockchain wallets, facilitating ease of use. As illustrated by Facebook's recent Libra announcement, crypto-currency and blockchain use is becoming widespread and growing rapidly.

"Billions of internet users will soon have blockchain wallets for sending and receiving crypto-currencies", says Tom Barrett, President of EnCirca. "In response, EnCirca has made it easy for brand owners to protect their trademarks on the blockchain."

Blockchain domain names are not regulated like .COM or .ORG domain names. So, the traditional trademark protection mechanisms to prevent cyber-squatting of brand names are nonexistent. Thus, brand owners are advised to defensively protect their trademarks in the .ETH top-level domain as soon as possible.

The Ethereum Naming Service has two different application processes, depending upon the length of the desired domain name.

Short Character .ETH Domain Names (3 to 6 characters)



Short names, such as Apple.ETH, are expected to be in high demand and will attract multiple applicants.



To ensure that these short domain names are allocated to those who have already used the same string in a pre-existing domain like .COM or .US, Ethereum will award registrations to the applicant demonstrating the longest continuous use of the same name in an existing domain name extension, such as .COM, .US, .ORG etc.



The deadline for submitting an application is August 10, 2019 .

Long Character .ETH Domain Names (7 or more characters)



Long character names, such as Microsoft.ETH are available now on a first-come, first-served basis. These long strings have been publicly available since May, 2017 and nearly 300,000 names have already been registered.

EnCirca is accepting applications for both short and long character .ETH domain names at www.encirca.com/eth. Additionally, EnCirca will be conducting a free webinar on July 24 to provide an overview of blockchain domain names and answer questions from trademark lawyers and brand owners. To sign up for the free webinar, visit www.encirca.com/eth

About EnCirca

EnCirca was formed in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the leading ICANN Registrar for domain extensions intended for security-sensitive industries, including: .BANK, .BOT, .PHARMACY, .REALTOR, and .COOP. EnCirca is one of the few ICANN Registrars to be SOC-2 certified for cyber-security practices. Value-add services include secure DNS, secure web forwarding, SSL/TLS digital certificates, email authentication and secure website hosting.

About Ethereum

Launched in 2015, Ethereum is the world's leading smart contract blockchain. Like other blockchains, Ethereum has a native cryptocurrency called Ether (ETH). Backers of Ethereum include the 250-member-strong Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). Members of the alliance include: ConsenSys, CME Group, Intel, Toyota Research Institute, Samsung SDS, Microsoft, Intel, J. P. Morgan, Cooley LLP, Merck, DTCC, Deloitte, Accenture, Banco Santander, BNY Mellon, ING, National Bank of Canada, MasterCard, Cisco Systems, Sberbank and Scotiabank.

About Ethereum Name Servers (ENS)

ENS is Ethereum's version of the DNS and offers a secure & decentralized way to address resources both on and off the blockchain using simple, human-readable names. ENS eliminates the need to copy or type long addresses. With ENS, you'll be able to receive payment for your services at 'consulting.eth' instead of '0x4cbe58c50480...', interact with your favorite band at 'playlist.eth', or visit a game-hosted site at 'newworlds.eth'.

