EnCirca and DOMA Partner to Bridge DNS and Blockchain: Tokenize Your Domain, Own Your Digital Identity

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnCirca, an ICANN-accredited registrar, has launched a new domain tokenization service in partnership with DOMA that converts traditional domain names into verifiable digital assets—without compromising DNS functionality. Domain owners can now extend their existing names into Web3 environments while maintaining full compatibility with the DNS that powers the global internet.

The service supports tokenization for approximately 97% of the world's 380 million domains, including nearly all major generic and new TLDs. Only a small number of extensions with geographic or eligibility restrictions are excluded. To encourage adoption, EnCirca is offering select "test" domains at cost so users can experiment for the price of a coffee.

A Trusted Path to Web3 Identity

Tokenizing a domain transforms it into a portable, cryptographically secured digital identifier that can be used across decentralized applications—without creating alternate naming systems or speculative namespaces. Users can:

Control their digital identity with cryptographic keys rather than corporate platforms





Use human-readable names instead of long wallet addresses





Prove ownership and authenticity across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems





Access Web3 services—including DeFi and dApps —with a trusted DNS-anchored identity

Tokenization applies to a customer's existing domain, preserving all DNS capabilities and delegated services.

Flexible Wallet Options

Tokenization requires a digital wallet, but no cryptocurrency is needed.

Experienced users can connect their own self-custodied wallet or request a dedicated wallet from EnCirca.

New users can receive a secure, managed wallet from EnCirca for easy onboarding without blockchain expertise.

Built on Standards, Not Speculation

DOMA's technology is aligned with DNS and ICANN policies, avoiding the risks of alternative blockchain naming systems. The platform:

Preserves the single authoritative DNS root





Supports DNSSEC-based verification





Avoids namespace collisions





Operates within established internet governance frameworks

"EnCirca has always been a pioneer in DNS innovation," said Fred Hsu, CEO and Co-Founder of DOMA. "By integrating with DOMA, they're enabling secure, standards-based blockchain capabilities for their customers."

Real Utility for Identity, Web3, and Domain Communities

The service offers value for:

Digital identity advocates: portable credentials, user-controlled authentication, and long-term trust.





Web3 users and builders: simplified addressing, verified identities in DeFi and NFT marketplaces, and reduced phishing risks.





simplified addressing, verified identities in and NFT marketplaces, and reduced phishing risks. Domain investors: blockchain-native trading, enhanced liquidity, and clear ownership rights backed by ICANN frameworks.

"DOMA's approach lets registrants explore blockchain-based identity and commerce while preserving DNS security and interoperability," said Tom Barrett, CEO of EnCirca.

Try Tokenization Today

EnCirca invites users to test this new capability through special promotional pricing. Visit encirca.com/tokenize to search for available test domains and get started.

About EnCirca

EnCirca is an ICANN-accredited registrar specializing in policy-sensitive TLDs, DNS security, and digital identity solutions bridging DNS and Web3.

About DOMA

DOMA delivers DNS-aligned blockchain infrastructure that connects traditional internet naming with decentralized identity applications.

