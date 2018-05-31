Encision Inc. Applauds the FDA's Safety Communication On The Dangers Of Monopolar Electrosurgery

The Safety Communication was released by the FDA on May 29, 2018 and it may be found on the FDA's website at: https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/Safety/AlertsandNotices/ucm608637.htm.

The Safety Communication states that,

"In addition to serving as an ignition source, monopolar energy use can directly result in unintended patient burns from capacitive coupling and intra-operative insulation failure. If a monopolar electrosurgical units (ESU) is used:

Do not activate when near or in contact with other instruments."

"Optimizing surgical outcomes and eliminating the sources of potential surgical risk to patients are the primary objectives for all involved in medical devices and surgical care," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision. "We are encouraged by the FDA's recent safety communication that focuses on the significant patient risks of capacitive coupling and intra-operative insulation failure during standard or robotic laparoscopic surgery. We applaud the FDA's initiatives to safeguard the public from these potentially deadly sources of patient injury and we promise to complement their efforts by providing accredited continuing education and technical solutions to surgical providers. To the best of our knowledge, AEM® Technology is the only technical solution to this issue."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

