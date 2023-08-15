Enclave Markets Brings Confidential Trading to Talos Traders

The integration will enable institutional investors to trade through Enclave's confidential platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclave Markets, the world's first fully encrypted exchange (FEX) that combines the best parts of centralized and decentralized finance, today announced it has integrated with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital assets trading technology. Eligible Talos clients will now be able to confidentially trade blocks of digital assets through Enclave's FEX, directly from their Talos trading dashboard.

The integration empowers eligible Talos clients to trade through Cross Orders, which are a new order type only available through Enclave Markets' secure and confidential crossing network, Enclave Cross. Investors gain access to enterprise-level encryption that protects counterparties from front-running in the confidential trading environment. Enclave Markets' FEX unlocks a host of benefits for users of the Talos platform, providing them with the ability to minimize slippage and overall market impact of their trades, while also mitigating counterparty risk. Since the beginning of the year, Enclave Cross volumes have increased over 1,000% as the platform continues to scale. Additionally, Marcum LLP recently conducted an audit of Enclave Markets and will continue to do so going forward, ensuring that all funds within Enclave's FEX are accounted for and not being misused.

David Wells, CEO of Enclave Markets, commented, "With the digital asset industry moving further towards maturity, providing utility to professional and retail traders alike remains a key aspect of our core mission. By collaborating with Talos, we are creating additional trustworthy and secure transacting options for sophisticated digital asset management professionals, offering anonymity and high levels of risk mitigation across all their trades without ever having to leave the Talos platform. We are excited to work with Talos and offer as much utility as possible to its users as we expand our FEX offering within the impressive Talos trading suite."

Talos securely integrates digital asset management with preferred prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks and lenders all through a single system directly from the Talos dashboard, which will now include Enclave Cross, the first fully-encrypted crossing network for crypto. Eligible Talos clients will now be able to submit orders directly to Enclave Cross and view Enclave pricing via market data cards baked directly into the Talos dashboard. Users can prime an order through these data cards, or by issuing a new order and selecting Enclave Cross for the order strategy.

"We're excited to join forces with Enclave to provide our clients with enhanced trading capabilities through their fully encrypted exchange platform," said Anton Katz, Talos Co-Founder & CEO. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering institutional-grade solutions that empower our clients with secure and confidential trading options. Enclave's innovative approach to confidential trading complements our goal of delivering optimal market performance, and we look forward to further expanding the utility and value we provide to our users through this collaboration."

Eligible Talos clients who wish to trade using Enclave Cross will need to onboard with Enclave Markets directly to gain access directly through the Talos platform, with no need for API keys to enable access to Enclave's FEX.

About Enclave Markets

Enclave Markets is an institutional-grade, fully encrypted exchange (FEX) for digital assets that combines the best parts of centralized and decentralized finance. The platform is built entirely within a secure enclave that prevents exchange operators from reading order activity and secures assets using a mechanism that eliminates the possibility of a single point of failure. Enclave's initial offering, Enclave Cross, gives users access to an institutional-grade, fully confidential trading platform that allows participants to trade blocks of digital assets at the given market price without significant market impact.

To learn more about Enclave Markets, visit: https://www.enclave.market/

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services –trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore.

For additional information visit www.talos.com

