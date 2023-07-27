Enclave Markets Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Hidden Road Partners

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclave Markets, the world's first fully encrypted exchange (FEX) that combines the best parts of centralized and decentralized finance, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hidden Road Partners, the global credit network for institutions. As a result of the partnership, Hidden Road counterparties will now be able to trade digital assets through Enclave Markets' fully confidential and secure exchange.

Enclave Markets' FEX provides an anonymous trading environment where counterparties can transact with minimal slippage, negligible market impact and decentralized custody, without a single controlling entity. Enclave's encryption protects counterparties from front-running and information leakage. This confidentiality greatly expands the number of viable counterparties, as no information regarding participants or their positions can escape the trading platform. Furthermore, Hidden Road will act as a prime broker for its counterparties who elect to trade via Enclave Markets, greatly increasing capital efficiency and ensuring that client assets never leave their prime broker of choice from order creation through settlement. This initiative from Enclave Markets further demonstrates the demand for secure, confidential trading platforms that improve capital efficiency and liquidity while empowering counterparties to custody and settle assets with their partner of choice.

David Wells, CEO of Enclave Markets, commented, "Typically, traders at competing firms avoid trading with one another to prevent potential front-running, exposure of trading strategies and general market impact. By integrating with Hidden Road, one of the world's most esteemed liquidity and credit providers, its institutional clients using our FEX gain access to completely anonymous trading, which allows them to mitigate risk and get the most out of any investment opportunity. To increase the adoption of digital assets, it is important that institutions have access to trading venues that they can trust, and this endorsement from Hidden Road demonstrates that Enclave does just that. We're excited to work with Hidden Road to mature the trading landscape, something that's been part of Enclave's mission from the start."

Hidden Road facilitates trading bilaterally between market participants while giving counterparties full ownership over trading technology, liquidity and custody. At launch, the strategic partnership will allow counterparties that use Hidden Road as their prime broker to conduct OTC trading via Enclave Markets' crossing network, Enclave Cross, with additional trading capabilities at a later date. All trading activity and settlements made by Hidden Road as a prime broker over Enclave Cross are executed via direct transactions, ensuring assets are held by one of Enclave's many trusted custodians.

Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development at Hidden Road, added, "Institutions expect robust, predictable trading experiences in any asset class, be it traditional or digital. Enclave's novel, albeit familiar, approach offers Hidden Road counterparties a secure, anonymous and streamlined option for trading digital assets. Adding Enclave to the roster of venues and partners available to Hidden Road's counterparties further enhances both firms' offerings to the market."

Enclave Markets is an institutional-grade, fully encrypted exchange (FEX) for digital assets that combines the best parts of centralized and decentralized finance. The platform is built entirely within a secure enclave that prevents exchange operators from reading order activity and secures assets using a mechanism that eliminates the possibility of a single point of failure. Enclave's initial offering, Enclave Cross, gives users access to an institutional-grade, fully confidential trading platform that allows participants to trade blocks of digital assets at the given market price without significant market impact.

