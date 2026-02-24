Enclayve Launches the First Social Network You Truly Own

A Private, At-Home Social Platform Designed for Families, Free from Ads, Tracking, Fake Users and Strangers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclayve today announced the launch of its groundbreaking private social network product, designed for families and privacy-conscious individuals who want to share life's moments without exposing themselves or their children to ads, data tracking, fake users or public scrutiny.

Unlike traditional social platforms that monetize personal data and attention, Enclayve is the first social network that users fully own. The system runs on a physical device kept inside the home, placing families in complete control of their network, their content, and their privacy.

Unlike traditional social platforms that monetize personal data and attention, Enclayve is the first social network that users fully own. The system runs on a physical device kept inside the home, placing families in complete control of their network, their content, and their privacy.

"Families shouldn't have to trade safety and ownership for connection," said Dave Chura, founder of Enclayve. "Enclayve was built for people who want a calm, trustworthy place to share real life—without strangers, algorithms, or surveillance."

A Social Network Built for Ownership and Privacy

Enclayve keeps private life off the cloud by storing all network data locally on a physical device in the user's home, rather than on third-party servers. Because data never leaves the household, it cannot be accessed by advertisers, data brokers, analytics firms or external platforms, or even by Enclayve itself.

Participation does not require real names, phone numbers or email addresses, and Enclayve does not and cannot track behavior, activity or engagement. There are no algorithms determining what content is seen, promoted, or suppressed, and no external moderation policies shaping family interactions. The result is a simple, intentional experience where families set their own standards and retain full ownership of their digital lives.

Safety and Authenticity by Design

Every Enclayve network is invitation-only and controlled by the device owner. Each participant is personally verified at the time of invitation, making fake accounts, impersonation, bots, and AI-generated influencers effectively impossible.

Because networks are not discoverable, unsolicited contacts cannot occur. Content appears exactly as posted, without algorithmic amplification or manipulation, reducing stress, conflict, and performance pressure, especially for children. Families can remove content at any time and manage their network based entirely on their own values and comfort levels.

Hardware-Based Social Networking with No Subscriptions

Enclayve is a one-time purchase priced at $129, with no subscriptions, renewals or recurring fees. The hardware-plus-software system is owned outright by the customer.

Because Enclayve does not rely on advertising or subscriptions, it has no incentive to monetize user data. There are no ads, sponsorships, or paid placements, now or in the future. Users can turn the device off at any time, permanently delete their data or stop using Enclayve altogether with no lock-in.

Who Enclayve Is For

Enclayve is designed primarily for:

Safety- and privacy-first parents seeking a secure way to share family moments without exposing children to public platforms

seeking a secure way to share family moments without exposing children to public platforms Privacy-conscious individuals and couples uncomfortable with being tracked, profiled, or monetized

uncomfortable with being tracked, profiled, or monetized Extended and multi-household families looking for a trusted space to stay connected across locations and generations

Secondary audiences include people intentionally leaving traditional social media due to burnout or mistrust, and, in future expansions, small privacy-forward groups and organizations.

About Enclayve

Enclayve is the first social network you truly own, giving families a private, safe place to share life with no ads, tracking, fake users, or strangers. By combining hardware and software into a single, owned system, Enclayve restores control, calm, and authenticity to social sharing.

For more information, visit www.enclayve.com.

Press kit: HERE

For media inquiries, samples, or interviews, please contact:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]

www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Enclayve