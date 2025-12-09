Encoda and Inbox Health Partner to Help Physician Practices Capture All Revenue--from Payers to Patients

Collaboration strengthens insurance and patient payment results for practices using both platforms

TAMPA, Fla. and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda, a leading physician practice financial health management platform, and Inbox Health, a leading patient billing and engagement technology platform, today announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration brings together two complementary, best-in-class solutions to provide practices with a more complete approach to revenue optimization—helping them capture all earned dollars efficiently across both insurance and patient responsibility.

As patient responsibility continues to grow and reimbursement pressures intensify, practices are challenged to manage complex payer requirements and rising patient AR at the same time. By aligning Encoda for insurance payments with Inbox Health for patient payments, practices are empowered to achieve stronger financial outcomes and a better experience for patients and staff.

Encoda is a full financial health management platform purpose-built to help practices overcome common revenue cycle challenges that erode revenue, such as undetected incorrect insurance reimbursements, inefficient workflows for claims and payments, downcoding, and rising denials. Encoda brings deep backend revenue cycle expertise and robust integrations with practice management systems, clearinghouses, and payers. Practices using Encoda achieve insurance first-pass payment rates of 95% or higher, average insurance days in AR of just 27.5, and 25–40% improvements in billing team efficiency.

Inbox Health focuses driving revenue and efficiency throughout the patient billing process, leveraging automation and AI to give billing teams a modern way to communicate with patients, present clear statements, and accept digital payments, while supporting patients through multiple communication and support channels. By elevating the patient billing experience, Inbox Health helps billing teams realize a 20% increase in overall patient billing revenue, 90%+ adoption of digital communication channels, and a fivefold increase in collection speed.

"Financial health management means looking at the entire revenue picture, not just one part of it. Practices cannot achieve true financial health if insurance and patient AR are treated with disconnected strategies," said Lisa Taylor, Encoda CEO. "Inbox Health is the perfect complement to Encoda, extending our thoughtful, technology-driven approach to the patient side of the revenue cycle. By pairing our provider reimbursement-focused platform with their patient billing and engagement platform, we are helping practices close the gap across the entire revenue cycle and turn financial health management into a coordinated strategy—from claim to patient balance."

"We've always believed that a truly modern billing experience must work for both patients and the billing teams who support them," said Blake Walker, Inbox Health CEO. "Encoda shares that philosophy on the insurance side, applying the same level of data-driven discipline and workflow intelligence to payer reimbursement that we bring to patient payments. By connecting our patient billing and engagement platform with Encoda's insurance expertise, practices can finally close the loop between payer and patient AR. and realize measurable improvements in financial performance and the experience they deliver."

As part of the partnership, clients of Encoda and Inbox Health will be able to access preferred commercial terms when adopting the complementary solution, helping practices more easily extend financial health management across both insurance and patient AR. Through this collaboration, Encoda and Inbox Health empower practices to:

Maximize insurance reimbursement while capturing more patient revenue, more efficiently

Gain clearer visibility into financial performance across payer and patient AR

Improve the experience for both billing teams and patients

About Encoda

Encoda empowers physician practices to achieve lasting financial health by delivering unmatched visibility and control through its proven framework of Actionable Revenue Transparency. By unifying revenue cycle data, streamlining workflows, and automating processes from a single interface, Encoda helps practices sustain profitability, reduce risk, and make confident financial decisions. Bridging the gaps between practice management systems, clearinghouses, and payers, Encoda's intuitive, rules-based platform enables practices to optimize billing, improve cash flow, and capture the full value of their services—turning complex revenue cycle challenges into sustainable financial health.

For more information, visit www.encoda.com or contact [email protected].

About Inbox Health:

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient AR. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic AI-powered support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,500 healthcare practices and more than 2.8 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

SOURCE Encoda LLC