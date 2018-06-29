Encoda BackOffice™ Helps Fuel Explosive Growth for Intensivist Billing's RCM Business

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC, developer of a patented medical billing solution that powers the nation's most innovative and efficient medical business offices, implemented their Encoda BackOffice™ platform at Intensivist Billing. Using Encoda's advanced technology to drive greater revenue cycle management (RCM) performance, Intensivist has since added 56 providers while adding just four new medical billers to its staff.

Connie Carey, CPC, Director of Billing for Intensivist Billing, said, "Whether processing claims, posting remittances, or running reports, jumping back and forth between our billing and clearinghouse software was an agonizing process. Thanks to Encoda BackOffice, which works with our billing software, our productivity has skyrocketed! We now bill for 155 providers with a staff of 12."

Encoda CEO, Michael Kallish stated, "Intensivist Billing has taken full advantage of Encoda BackOffice™ and has become an incredibly efficient services organization. RCM companies know that physician billing is a complex and tedious endeavor that requires innovative and cost-saving technology, and that's what we offer. Our solution uses advanced business logic to streamline the entire billing process."

Encoda has been streamlining revenue cycle workflows for medical groups and medical billing companies nationwide since 2006. Encoda's cloud-based, denial management, posting, and analytics platform works in concert with existing billing software to significantly improve staff performance, circumvent traditional clearinghouse limitations, and boost reimbursement. Encoda's fully integrated solution typically reduces client labor efforts by 30-40%, allowing their staff to focus more on patient service rather than performing the mundane, repetitive tasks associated with claims processing.

In addition to its patented RCM application, Encoda offers a variety of RCM services. Encoda's Revenue Cycle Performance Review (Revenue-CPR) identifies inefficiencies in the revenue cycle process and uncovers costly practice revenue leaks prevalent in today's complex healthcare reimbursement matrix. Learn more at PracticeRevenueLeak.com.

About Intensivist Billing

Intensivist Billing is a division of The Intensivist Company, a physician-owned, physician-led ICU-centric services company. With a focus on critical care billing, Intensivist Billing provides a comprehensive menu of management services to solve the ever increasing clinical, financial data, and billing service needs of critical care physicians. These services include revenue cycle management, billing education, revenue stream analysis, and financial analysis.

About Encoda, LLC

Based in Tampa, FL, with offices in Blue Bell, PA, and Carrollton, GA, Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and services that empowers medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most money in the shortest time. Clients significantly enhance their revenue cycle management process by licensing the patented, cloud-based Encoda BackOffice™ platform or contracting for billing services through Encoda's Revenue Assistance Program™.

