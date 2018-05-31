Encoda Establishes Charitable Partnership With The Children's Cancer Center

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC, a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and developer of patented medical billing technology, is partnering with the Children's Cancer Center to help support children with cancer or chronic blood disorders.

Encoda will provide financial, and hands-on, support to help these children, and their families, as they face the biggest challenge of their lives. This is a natural extension of charitable help for Encoda, whose team members have participated annually in the Corporate FunRun in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an organization that also fights blood cancers.

To support their 24 support programs and services, the Children's Cancer Center hosts several major annual fund-raising events, including their Gelatin Plunge, which will be held on June 16th, 2018. In this exciting event, participants will plummet down a slide into a pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin! To participate in Encoda's fund-raising efforts for the Children's Cancer Center, click Take the Plunge!

Encoda has been streamlining RCM workflows for ambitious medical groups and medical billing companies nationwide since 2006. Encoda's cloud-based denial management, posting, and analytics platform works in concert with existing billing software to significantly improve staff performance, circumvent traditional clearinghouse limitations, and boost reimbursement from insurance companies. In addition to offering its patented RCM application, Encoda conducts Revenue Cycle Performance Reviews (Revenue-CPR) to identify inefficiencies in clients' revenue cycle processes and uncover costly practice revenue leaks prevalent in today's challenging healthcare reimbursement environment.

Patty O'Leary, CEO of Children's Cancer Center said, "We are excited to have Encoda join us in our mission to support these wonderful kids. They deserve every bit of help they can get at a time they should be enjoying their childhood instead of battling cancer."

Encoda CEO Michael Kallish stated, "Many organizations conduct research. What really touched us about the Children's Cancer Center is they provide hands-on love and care for the children, and their families, when they need it most. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to partner with such a unique and impactful organization."

About Children's Cancer Center

The Children's Cancer Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children who have cancer or chronic blood disorders, and their families, by giving them the emotional, financial, and educational support they need to cope with life-threatening illnesses. With over 24 programs and services currently helping over 1,000 families, support is offered to all the family members during every step of their difficult journey.

About Encoda, LLC

Based in Tampa, FL, with offices in Blue Bell, PA, and Carrollton, GA, Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and services that empower medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most money in the shortest time possible. Clients significantly enhance their revenue cycle management process by licensing the patented, cloud-based Encoda BackOffice™ platform or contracting for billing services through the Encoda Revenue Assistance Program™.

For more information, please visit www.encoda.com, email info@encoda.com, or call 813-337-0107.

