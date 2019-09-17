Encoded Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments, Adding Expertise in Manufacturing and Corporate Development

Andrew Stober, who previously led gene therapy manufacturing for Novartis, will serve as Encoded's chief manufacturing officer. He brings more than two decades of experience in biologics manufacturing and will lead Encoded's efforts to develop a strategy for supporting the global needs of its gene therapy pipeline. David McNinch, who was previously a consultant to Encoded, has been appointed chief business officer. He will leverage his deep experience in commercialization and partnering strategy for orphan and rare diseases to lead corporate development.

"We are delighted to add Andrew and David to our leadership team, and look forward to drawing on their collective experience across the biotech industry as we advance our lead program in Dravet syndrome and deepen our gene therapy pipeline," said Encoded co-founder and chief executive officer Kartik Ramamoorthi, Ph.D. "These appointments will accelerate our efforts to become not just an innovative leader in gene therapy research, but an integrated therapeutics company that can independently develop, manufacture, and commercialize gene therapies for patients with severe genetic disorders not addressable with existing approaches."

"There has never been a more exciting time in gene therapy than now," said Stober. "I am thrilled at the opportunity to leverage my experience in gene therapy manufacturing to support Encoded's innovative platform and make manufacturing a core capability of the company."

"I am pleased to join Encoded as it takes on new frontiers in gene therapy research and therapeutics development," said McNinch. "I look forward to continuing to support the company's efforts to scale research, move our lead product into the clinic, and implement go-to-market strategies for the portfolio."

New Leadership Team Appointments

Andrew Stober most recently led gene therapy manufacturing at Novartis, where he significantly expanded capacity, sought cost-effective solutions, and made gene therapy manufacturing a core company competency. In a series of leadership roles at AveXis, he supported the evolution of manufacturing capabilities for the gene therapy portfolio as it moved from clinical development through product launch. Prior to AveXis, Stober served in multiple senior manufacturing roles at Biogen, culminating as senior director of manufacturing. He also held positions at Amgen and Merck & Co. He earned his B.S. in chemical engineering at Lehigh University .

David McNinch has 25 years of experience in biotech and has successfully scaled up multiple companies to evolve their capabilities. He previously served as chief commercial officer of Prothena, Corp., where he led the development of commercial strategy for its immunotherapy pipeline. Prior to Prothena, he was senior vice president of commercial operations at InterMune, Inc., where he built the commercial organization for successful launch of the first treatment for IPF and the company's eventual acquisition by Roche. Previously, David held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Ipsen, Genentech, Novartis and AstraZeneca. He currently serves as vice chair for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. He earned his B.S. in marketing from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina .

About Encoded

Encoded Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing precision gene therapies for a broad range of severe genetic disorders. Our mission is to realize the potential of genomics-driven precision medicine by overcoming key limitations of viral gene therapy. We focus on delivering life-changing advances that move away from disease management and towards lasting disease modification. For more information, please visit www.Encoded.com.

